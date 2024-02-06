There are always two sides

By Rennie Phillips

There was a post on Facebook recently that really stood out to me. They always have a picture of some cowboy scene and a quote or some words of wisdom. This one was special. "You may know my name, But not my story, You may have heard what I've done or haven't done, or what I've been through... and no matter how thin you slice it, there is always two sides."

I have a lot of good friends who are fishermen. Some of them are good fishermen or fisherwomen (when I write fishermen I include both men and women). Some of my friends won't keep smaller fish but wait till they get one of those wall hangers and then they'll keep it. I tend to keep more if I'm hungry for fish. If I go to catch a mess of fish and I'm hungry for a mess of fish if they'll bite the hook and I can fillet them most likely I'll keep them. One of my friends says if they have two eyes and two sides they are big enough to keep. Don't know about that but there are two sides to the fish but also two sides as to keep or release.

But there are two sides to most everything. When I was pastoring and I had a couple come in for counseling there were always two sides to everything. Both of the two sides thought they were right and the other was wrong. And the amazing thing was these two sides could be miles apart or as close as kissing cousins. But there is always two sides.

Marge and I were at a farmer's market this summer and we had a customer come by wanting tomatoes. She asked the price and I told her what we were selling ours for. She then replied that the guy down a ways from us was selling his tomatoes for about half the price we were. I told her if I was her I'd buy from him then. She immediately replied that his weren't as good tasting as ours. She had tried the tomatoes from down the line but there wasn't any taste. Two different tomatoes which looked similar yet were totally different. Two sides: one can buy for taste or just buy the cheapest.

A week ago or so I spent a couple days helping a friend of mine start the process of putting up a 30x66 high tunnel. There are about 40 posts that are driven in the ground on which the ends and top are attached to. Some don't use a bit of concrete to anchor these posts in the ground while some cement in several of the posts. On our two high tunnels that we built out where we live we cemented in all the posts. It seemed the right way to do it for us. Both will work. Each of us has a little different way of doing the same task.

A good friend of mine roasts his own coffee just like I do. But Mark likes to roast his coffee really dark or Full City +. I don't like dark roast so I roast mine a little beyond City roast to about City + roast. When I roast Ethiopian I may just get through City roast or a light brown roast. But when I roast green coffee beans from Costa Rica I may go to City + or almost to Full City which is a darker brown color. Just two sides about how to roast coffee.