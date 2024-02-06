All sections
January 1, 2017

'Then one foggy Christmas Eve'

Fog can be described as tiny droplets of water that hover near the ground. Fog is thicker than mist and can become so thick that it makes highway driving very difficult and even impossible in some cases. I was lucky to be out in the woods with my camera on this particular morning. It was Christmas Eve 2016. The fog was thick and seemed to be the main event. I thought of a line in the song "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" as I searched for a good fog image...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

Fog can be described as tiny droplets of water that hover near the ground. Fog is thicker than mist and can become so thick that it makes highway driving very difficult and even impossible in some cases.

I was lucky to be out in the woods with my camera on this particular morning. It was Christmas Eve 2016. The fog was thick and seemed to be the main event. I thought of a line in the song "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" as I searched for a good fog image.

At about 9:30 a.m. a light breeze began to cross the quiet woods and slowly lift the fog away. Remembering a small pond nearby, I quickly made my way to it. I anticipated fog rising from the ice-covered pond. Half an hour later, I was standing on the pond levee taking this picture. The sun played its part, and I was glad my camera battery was charged. Mere minutes later the fog was all gone.

