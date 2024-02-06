All sections
July 10, 2021

Their names do not imply yellow

The brown eyed susan and the red legged buprestis by their names do not make you think of yellow. But when the insect and flower are combined in a photo, yellow rules the day. The red legged buprestis is a wood-boring insect native to Eastern U.SA. It is a member of the jewel beetles. It is known to bore in the dead wood of certain kinds of deciduous trees such as oaks, maples and elm...

The brown eyed susan and the red legged buprestis by their names do not make you think of yellow. But when the insect and flower are combined in a photo, yellow rules the day.

The red legged buprestis is a wood-boring insect native to Eastern U.SA. It is a member of the jewel beetles. It is known to bore in the dead wood of certain kinds of deciduous trees such as oaks, maples and elm.

The brown eyed susan is a beautiful flowering perennial plant. It is native to North America. Although a wildflower, it is a favorite summer flower of many people who love the beautiful yellow petals.

