FeaturesSeptember 12, 2020

The yellow and the blue

Here I show you two flowers that you may easily find at this time of year. The yellow flower is a common evening primrose. The common evening primrose can grow to about 6 feet tall. It is sometimes called the "sun drop," because of its brilliant yellow flowers...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Here I show you two flowers that you may easily find at this time of year. The yellow flower is a common evening primrose. The common evening primrose can grow to about 6 feet tall. It is sometimes called the "sun drop," because of its brilliant yellow flowers.

The blue flower is a common morning glory. This is a vining plant that can grow several feet long and produce several flowers in a season. There are at least 1,000 different kinds of morning glories. Morning glories are among the easiest of flowering plants to grow, needing almost no care. You will need a trellis.

Both of these flowers are native to Southeast Missouri.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

