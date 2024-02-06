The yellow and the blue

Here I show you two flowers that you may easily find at this time of year. The yellow flower is a common evening primrose. The common evening primrose can grow to about 6 feet tall. It is sometimes called the "sun drop," because of its brilliant yellow flowers.
The blue flower is a common morning glory. This is a vining plant that can grow several feet long and produce several flowers in a season. There are at least 1,000 different kinds of morning glories. Morning glories are among the easiest of flowering plants to grow, needing almost no care. You will need a trellis.
Both of these flowers are native to Southeast Missouri.
