The world is a' changing, and so is BG's

BG’s Olde Tyme Deli is one of the few restaurants to which I’d give the title of “Cape Girardeau Staple.” It has been around since 1980, forty big years. I will admit that I haven’t visited BG’s that much lately. We would go in when my husband got a craving for their potato skins, but that was it. I remember when the menu was enormous, a long rambling thing that had a little bit of everything on it, a little overwhelming. Well, that’s all changed.

The outside of the place, however, is unchanged. The same frontage, the same sign on a pole, all of these things were lulling me into a false sense of sameness and regularity. The world is a stable, unchanging thing, I thought. But as soon as I walked into the front door … stained glass lampshades, gone. Recessed mirrors in the ceiling, gone. Brick floor, gone. Movie icon posters and cutouts and paintings of bygone legendaries — gone, gone and gone. Instead, I was greeted by a slick white room, clean and open, with a fresh white ceiling and a wood-grained floor. The salad bar was also missing, and a new greeter’s table sat in front of the door, complete with a spray of delicate flowers. It was a completely different place. I kept looking around, trying to remember what used to be where, and that was difficult, because everything was just so changed.

The only things that were the same were the stained glass accent windows, and I fixated on them like an old friend. I looked at the menu, visiting about how the place had changed and feeling unsure about how I felt about it. The room had definitely lost its old timey (some would say outdated) feel. The restaurant was 40 years old, after all, and the grand place was starting to show its age. But it was supposed to be an “Olde Tyme Deli,” right? There was little that was olde tyme about it anymore. However, the sheer cleanliness, the crisp feel of the place and the stained glass windows convinced me to wait on the food and decide if I liked the changes then. After all, if the dining was updated and the menu was not, then what was the point of stepping into the 21st century at all?