All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresAugust 20, 2017
The wonder of it all
Monday is the solar eclipse. Living right on the edge of totality, I am excited about this. For the past eight months or more, my local tourism office and news media have built up this once-in-a-lifetime event. I can purchase glasses to safely view the eclipse when I buy a gallon of milk at the grocery store. My children's teachers are planning their activities to be outside to view the eclipse...
Robert Hurtgen avatar
Robert Hurtgen

By Robert Hurtgen

Monday is the solar eclipse. Living right on the edge of totality, I am excited about this.

For the past eight months or more, my local tourism office and news media have built up this once-in-a-lifetime event.

I can purchase glasses to safely view the eclipse when I buy a gallon of milk at the grocery store. My children's teachers are planning their activities to be outside to view the eclipse.

Thankfully, my dentist office rescheduled my appointment so they could have a longer lunch.

But not everyone is excited. For them, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, will just be ... Monday. They say "humbug" to this astronomical event.

I have to speculate on whether some of us have lost our awe.

Perhaps our sense of wonder, curiosity and imagination has dried up. Possibly the ability to explain almost everything away with a few clicks of a web search is keeping us from being impressed. The unending universe has shrunken to fit on a 7-inch screen.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wonder, imagination and awe -- these are the traits that make us human and aid in response to God.

Psalm 8:3--4 reads, "When I observe your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you set in place, what is a human being that you remember him."

The psalmist's prose captures the awe and wonder of one who stops and observes.

You can imagine the psalmist sitting on the hillside, gazing into space, dreaming what it would be like to see the moon up close, staring at the stars seemingly fixed in place, and getting lost in the vast depths of space.

The wonder of it all overtakes him: "Compared to all of this, who in the world am I?" He came to the hillside feeling like a giant. He leaves feeling less than the size of a mouse.

The heavens should capture our attention. The brilliant night sky should make us feel small.

We, however, are not lost in space but found in grace. The created is hidden in the creator. He who set the stars says you matter. You are significant -- not because of what you have done, but because of who he is.

The stars, moon and sun are great wonders. It is a greater wonder to know that God knows. God sees. God cares.

Happy gazing.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy