The wonder of it all

By Robert Hurtgen

Monday is the solar eclipse. Living right on the edge of totality, I am excited about this.

For the past eight months or more, my local tourism office and news media have built up this once-in-a-lifetime event.

I can purchase glasses to safely view the eclipse when I buy a gallon of milk at the grocery store. My children's teachers are planning their activities to be outside to view the eclipse.

Thankfully, my dentist office rescheduled my appointment so they could have a longer lunch.

But not everyone is excited. For them, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, will just be ... Monday. They say "humbug" to this astronomical event.

I have to speculate on whether some of us have lost our awe.

Perhaps our sense of wonder, curiosity and imagination has dried up. Possibly the ability to explain almost everything away with a few clicks of a web search is keeping us from being impressed. The unending universe has shrunken to fit on a 7-inch screen.