The will of Bartholomew Cousin, Cape Girardeau's indispensible man

Bartholomew Cousin was Louis Lorimier's secretary; a talented man who knew French, English, Spanish, Latin and native languages; and owner of large land parcels. Cousin's talents were essential to Lorimier and the county. Stories often mention the demolition of his house in 1946, which was the only remaining log structure downtown.
Cousin's probate papers dating to 1824 disappeared from the courthouse long ago. Some historians did view the lost will, which discussed his early life in France, his birth date and other details. However, even though the original vanished, a copy of the will and other probate information are in county records. All the details are there, subject to the quality of the copy.
Cousin wrote his will Jan. 20, 1816, when "... laboring under a serious desease which may terminate in my dissolution ..." He may have been suffering from the endemic malaria but recovered. His surviving executor, Daniel F. Steinbeck, presented the will to the County Court on May 28, 1824, shortly after Cousin's death. He begins with his parents' names, Marin Cousin and Magdeleine Piequot, of Greville parish on the English Channel, three leagues west of Cherbourg, France. His birth was March 28, 1767, and he left for the West Indies in 1791. Cousin stated he had no heirs in the U.S., and the proceeds of his real estate should go to his surviving siblings or their heirs. In 1791, he had brothers Marin and Sebastian, and sisters Marie and Jeanne-Marie.
Cousin directed that his good friend Joseph McFerron ensure his 10-year work in mathematics and physical science go to a public museum and his papers to a worthy public library. Unfortunately, McFerron pre-deceased Cousin in 1821, so this material was lost.
Cousin was an accomplished surveyor, and he left his traveling desk, surveying instruments and private correspondence to his friend, Antoine Soulard, noted Missouri surveyor. The house, furnishings and town lot, which was on Spanish Street between Independence and Themis, went to Louis Lorimier's daughter, Mrs. Daniel F. (Agatha) Steinbeck. A second lot on the river went to Peter Lorimier, possibly Louis Sr.'s nephew.
Cousin bequeathed land to Baptiste Godair and William Boner. Solomon Thorn, local gunsmith, received iron tools and other articles of his choosing. Clothing and bedding went to the black "servants" who attended Cousin in his illness. Land and items left to McFerron likely sold as part of the estate, including a prayer book and microscope. Cousin had a great fondness for Agatha Steinbeck's children as well, leaving a gold watch and silver spurs to her son George L. and a dozen silver teaspoons to daughter Louisa Dorothea.
Cousin added a codicil two days after he wrote the main will. He left John B. Prasser, Soulard, James Mackay and John Risher assorted items in the codicil. Finally, he directed that monies collected for debts due to him "...b e appropriated to the clearing and enclosing the burial ground of this plac e..." further suggesting his burial was in Old Lorimier Cemetery.
