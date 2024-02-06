The wilder side of yellow

By Aaron Horrell
I took this photo a few weeks ago. This is a native wildflower called plains coreopsis.
It is an annual plant that produces abundant seed and requires little to no care in a native wildflower garden.
Once it becomes established, it usually will reseed itself from year to year.
Although it is called plains coreopsis, it does well in Southeast Missouri in places where it can receive full sunshine. It blooms during summer and sometimes will respond to late-season trimming. Cut it back 1/3 to 1/2 when most of the flowers have gone to seed and it may surprise you with another late-summer bloom.
Timing is important. Be sure to wait until many of the flowers have gone to mature seed. Remember, this is an annual plant that dies completely and relies on seed to come back the next year.
This flower can grow to at least 7 feet tall, but often gets no more than 4 to 5 feet tall. I found this nice patch of coreopsis growing at the edge of a retired hay field in Scott County.
If you like yellow, you probably will like the plains coreopsis with its yellow petals and maroon-colored centers.
