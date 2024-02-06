The 'Why Me, Lord?' composer retires

I read the other day about the recent retirement of musician Kris Kristofferson.

Kristofferson is 84 and has led, by any fair estimation, an interesting and productive life.

He kept his birth surname of Swedish extraction, resisting Hollywood entreaties to abbreviate because an agent deemed it difficult to spell.

Born in Texas, Kristofferson graduated from high school in California and was a Rhodes scholar in England.

His father was an Air Force major general, and published articles reveal Kristofferson felt "pushed" into the military.

Pushed or not, Kristofferson prospered, becoming an Army helicopter pilot stationed in West Germany, was promoted to the rank of captain and completed the elite Ranger School.

When he was about to muster out in the mid-1960s, Kristofferson declined an offer to teach English literature at West Point and pursued his dream of songwriting, a decision deeply disappointing to his family.

The octogenarian is known today for singing and acting but at Kristofferson's core, he's a composer, writing hits covered by other artists: "Sunday Morning Coming Down" (Johnny Cash), "Me and Bobby McGee" (Roger Miller, Janis Joplin), "For the Good Times" (Al Green, Perry Como).

Kristofferson also wrote music he recorded himself.

The most notable song of this category, in my view, is "Why Me, Lord?" the biggest hit Kristofferson ever had, the only one of his compositions to hit No. 1 as a country artist.

The tune was recorded in 1972, a year after the singer said he became a Christian.

Kristofferson's ardor for Christianity seems to have cooled over the years given his past statements, but the grizzled entertainer's lyrics, an excerpt from which appears below, make clear he understood the essence of the faith.

Why me, Lord, what have I ever done,

To deserve even one,

Of the pleasures I've known.

Tell me, Lord, what did I ever do,

That was worth loving you,