The White Company's monochrome aesthetic comes to the U.S.

NEW YORK -- Sometimes dubbed a British Martha Stewart, Chrissie Rucker -- with her own home goods empire and cultish following -- has brought her monochrome aesthetic to Fifth Avenue.

She is opening The White Company stores in the United States (another store is slated to open in November in Short Hills, New Jersey) after the success of a U.S.-focused online store. She offers clothes, home decor and other items mostly in shades of white.

"What started out as a mail order enterprise in my boyfriend's bedroom over 20 years ago now encompasses over 50 U.K. stores and a flagship store on U.S. soil," Rucker says. She credits simple, high-quality products "and staying true to this timeless and versatile color."

Does Rucker, one of Britain's wealthiest self-made businesswomen, ever tire of shades of white, beige and ivory?

"Never."

This undated photo provided by The White Company shows the inside The White Company's store on New York's Fifth Avenue. (The White Company via AP)

Excerpts from her interview with The Associated Press, lightly edited for length and clarity:

AP: How and when did you happen upon white for home decor, clothing and other goods, and why has that one color translated into so much?

Rucker: Back in 1993, in an attempt to impress my boyfriend (now husband) of my potential marital qualities, I set about the task of transforming his new home. My choice in color initially stemmed from a lack of confidence -- I knew I wanted to emulate simplicity and quality, and decided white had to be the best way to achieve this.

AP: What's special about home goods and clothes in white?

Rucker: No matter who you are, where you live or whatever your style, there is a place in everyone's life for white. The beauty of this simple color is that it works with anything you already own.

AP: How did you get the idea for The White Company?