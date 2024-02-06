The week of July 1-7

July 1:

1867, Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain as the British North America Act took effect.

1946, the United States exploded a 20-kiloton atomic bomb near Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.

1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment.

July 2:

1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution saying that "these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States."

1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.

1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.

July 3:

1775, Gen. George Washington took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Massachusetts.

1950, the first carrier strikes of the Korean War took place as the USS Valley Forge and the HMS Triumph sent fighter planes against North Korean targets.

1976, Israel launched its daring mission to rescue 106 passengers and Air France crew members being held at Entebbe Airport in Uganda by pro-Palestinian hijackers; the commandos succeeded in rescuing all but four of the hostages.

July 4:

1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by delegates to the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia.