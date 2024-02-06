All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJuly 14, 2018

The weaver in the woods

Anyone who walks in the Missouri woods during summer is sure to eventually walk into a spider web. More often than not, it is the spider I have photographed for you here: the web weaver. She is called the Spiny Orbweaver. Only the female Orbweaver spins a web. The much smaller male does not. There are at least three kinds of orbweavers in Missouri. All are less than a half inch long not including legs...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Anyone who walks in the Missouri woods during summer is sure to eventually walk into a spider web. More often than not, it is the spider I have photographed for you here: the web weaver.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She is called the Spiny Orbweaver. Only the female Orbweaver spins a web. The much smaller male does not. There are at least three kinds of orbweavers in Missouri. All are less than a half inch long not including legs.

This spider does not come inside people's homes, preferring to stay in the woods. She hangs a circular web across an animal trail in order to catch small insects like gnats, mosquitoes and sweat bees. To keep from getting her web in your face when hiking, hold a short leafy limb in front of you and spin it slowly to collect the web.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy