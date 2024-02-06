The village smithy of Cape Girardeau

Growing up I loved the poem by Longfellow, "The Village Blacksmith." I recall the lines, "Under the spreading chestnut tree, the village smithy stands. The smith a mighty man was he, with large and sinewy hands."

During the 1840s when the poem was written, there were a lot more blacksmiths in Cape than chestnut trees. At one time blacksmithing was the dominant trade here with 12 to 15 shops. Adjacent to the blacksmith would oftentimes be wagon making, such as the case of William H. Bohnsack's operation found in the 600 block of Broadway. He reshaped the raw iron into things of beauty or practicality. Necessary tools of the trade filled his little building -- heavy leather apron, bellows, anvils, files, sledge hammer and tongs. Each item was necessary to repair buggies and wagons and make horseshoes. Farmers and housewives would seek his help to repair machines, sharpen knives and scissors and purchase locks and hinges. His objects of beauty included scrolled iron railings for yards, porches and balconies.

W.H. and his wife, Matilda (nee Frederick) Bohnsack, lived at 113 N. Frederick St., the street named for her pioneer family. The Bohnsacks built the charming brick 2 1/2-story German home (still standing) in 1890, after being married in 1875. Characteristics of the home are its arched windows, decorative roof line and beautiful iron yard fencing. Their backyard was home for their chickens, large garden and dovecote, a structure that housed the domestic pigeons for special Sunday dinners.

The Bohnsack Blacksmith Shop was close enough to their home that the daughters could carry his well-filled lunch bucket to him when he was on the job. There were three daughters born to their wedlock: Ella, who married James A. KInder, successful druggist in Haarig on Good Hope; Dr. Anita Bohnsack and Irene McCollough of California. The Bohnsacks had two grandchildren in California and two locally: Mary Helen Kinder (Mrs. Howard Flentge), who served as Dean of Women at Southeast Missouri State University, and Dr. James A. Kinder Jr., well- known pediatrician in Cape Girardeau.