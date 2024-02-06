The versatile cranberry can be used in numerous ways

Fresh cranberries are in season now, but with frozen, dried and canned sauce options available, cranberries of various forms are now available all year long. I love cranberries, and I always look forward to stocking up the freezer for the year ahead.

Cranberries are often the star ingredient in sweet baked goods, so today let's look at a few recipes for some savory dishes where you might not expect to see cranberries. I've also chosen a few sweet recipes, because I couldn't resist, but it may be a little different than you're used to.

Have fun and enjoy cranberries while they are fresh!

Turkey Cranberry Meatballs

Here is a delicious meatball recipe made with ground turkey, cranberry sauce and barbecue sauce. Easy, savory and a tasty appetizer recipe.

1 1/2 pounds ground turkey

1 egg

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/4 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon orange zest

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon basil

14 ounce can cranberry sauce

1/2 cup BBQ sauce

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil. Place a wire rack on top of baking sheet.

Whisk together 1 cup of cranberry sauce and BBQ sauce in a microwave safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave for one minute. Stir and microwave for another minute. Remove, stir, and set aside.

In a large bowl mix buttermilk and breadcrumbs together. Add 1/2 cup cranberry sauce, turkey, oregano, basil, egg, orange zest, garlic salt, and pepper. Mix and set aside.

Form into 1-inch meatballs and place on the wire rack.

Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until browned. Remove from oven and add meatballs to the cranberry BBQ sauce mixture, then serve.

Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/turkey-cranberry-meatballs/#recipe

Cranberry Cream Pie

Cranberry Cream Pie has the tartness of cranberries as well as citrusy notes from the orange zest and soft fluffiness from marshmallows!

1 (9- inch) pre-baked pie shell

12 ounces softened cream cheese

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Zest of 1 orange

14 ounces cranberry sauce (1 can)

1 cup mini marshmallows

1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut, optional

In a large bowl, whip cream cheese and cream together until light and fluffy. Stir in sugar, vanilla, orange zest and cranberry sauce. Scrape the sides of the bowl and mix again until thick.

Taste and add more sugar if desired. Same with orange zest, adjust more-or-less as you like it.

Fold in marshmallows and coconut and pour into prepared pie shell. Top with fresh cranberries, a few miniature marshmallows and more orange zest strings and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Source: www.laurenslatest.com/cranberry-fluff-pie/?fbclid=IwAR0bhMd7Uus6OE9XltVh2KYCEZWbKRGE9ShIgGc8EaqYN8Drqp1h7STr7sA

Cranberry Orange Drink

This deliciously easy and festive cranberry orange drink is made with frozen cranberries, orange juice and agave sweetener. A sweet and tart, frozen drink recipe that is perfect for the holidays.

1 (12-ounce) bag fresh cranberries, frozen

2 cups orange juice

3 tablespoons agave

Using a Vitamix or blender, add frozen cranberries, orange juice and agave. Cover with lid and blend on high until combined.

Pour into two 12-ounce glasses, garnish with cranberries and an orange slice, if desired.

Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/cranberry-orange-drink-recipe-easy-and-festive/?fbclid=IwAR1Kj8-9RYBtq4l0btvYPONz_l4T-IIO4RdF-MRFL8IAhT8N0mfyC-GfnGs#recipe

Cranberry Asiago Turkey Sliders

Tasty little sliders made with turkey breast, cranberry sauce and Asiago cheese. These sliders are served warm on pretzel slider buns.

3/4 pound (0.75-pound) cooked turkey breast or thigh meat

4 ounces Asiago cheese

2 tablespoons cranberry sauce

4 pretzel slider buns

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut slider buns in half and spread about 1/2 tablespoon on cranberry sauce on the four bottom slices.

Slice cooked turkey breast and cheese into thin slices. Divide turkey among the four bottom slices of buns and top with slices of cheese.

Place bottom and top buns on a baking sheet and bake for 5-7 minutes, until cheese is nicely melted.

Place top bun on top of cheese and serve right away.

Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/cranberry-asiago-turkey-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR0lU4xKQVHIWoLuiZq60l_H29b-_E2-VnBzQ9O3WsIkvkcGRxgZB__pMQA

Cranberry Hot Sauce

2 cups cranberries, fresh or frozen

8 long green chile peppers, about 6-inch, stems removed, chopped into a few pieces

1/2 medium yellow onion, roughly chopped

1/2 cup carrots, chopped

3 cloves garlic

2 1/4 cups water

2/3 cup apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons salt

Place all ingredients in a large high-speed blender. Blend for about 30-60 seconds, until well combined.

Pour the mixture into a pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Continue to simmer for 20-25 minutes over low heat.

Let cool for about 10 minutes, then return to the blender and blend again for 30 seconds. Be sure to leave the small cap on your blender top open and cover it with a thick kitchen towel while blending, as this allows any steam to escape. (Do not use a fully closed blender lid, as pressure can build up from the heat.)

Pour the hot sauce into a bottle or jar and use as desired! You can store this in the refrigerator for up to 5-6 days.

Notes: Choose peppers according to your heat preference. From less spicy to more spicy: long hots, mesilla peppers, hatch chile peppers, or green cayenne peppers. Taste at the end and adjust as needed (you can add more brown sugar or a little olive oil to temper it if it's too hot).

If using very spicy peppers, ventilate your kitchen during the cook time (use the hood range and/or open windows in your kitchen).

Do not bring this sauce to a rapid boil for the entire cooking time, or too much of the liquid will evaporate out and it will be too thick. That said, if the sauce is too thick at the end, just add more water to thin it out.

If the sauce is too thin at the end, let it simmer a little longer on the stovetop to reduce.

This makes about 28 ounces of hot sauce (without straining).

Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-hot-sauce/

Cranberry Vinaigrette Dressing

This salad dressing is a delightful blend of sweet and tart, on mixed greens, pears or apples, pecans and of course some dried cranberries.

2 cups fresh cranberries or defrosted frozen

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon fresh chopped basil

1/2 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend for approximately 60 seconds, or until the mixture is smooth and thoroughly combined. Serve immediately.

Notes: Store extra dressing in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Shake well before serving.

Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-vinaigrette-dressing/

Cranberry Pralines

If you are familiar with traditional pralines, you will find these very different but surprisingly delicious. The little tart bite you get from each cranberry and the hint of orange is a perfect holiday candy to make as gifts.

1 1/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

2/3 cup heavy whipping cream

4 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons orange zest

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 3/4 cup pecans

1/2 cup dried cranberries

Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside for now.

In a medium saucepan, combine the granulated sugar, brown sugar, cream, butter, orange zest (if using), and baking soda over medium heat. Stir continuously until the mixture reaches 240 degrees.

Remove from heat and add the salt, vanilla, pecans, and dried cranberries. Stir the mixture vigorously for 1-2 minutes, until it thickens.

Drop by the spoonful onto the prepared baking sheet. Let cool completely then enjoy.

Notes: Once you start heating the mixture, this recipe comes together very quickly. You'll want to have the pecans, cranberries, vanilla, and salt measured out in advance so you can quickly dump them into the pot.

If you see white spots forming on your pralines while cooling, this is just the sugar recrystallizing. It is normal and will not affect the taste at all. You can reduce the chance of these white spots by continuously stirring the mixture while heating and after adding the pecans and working quickly to spoon the mixture out onto the baking sheets. In addition, adding 1 tablespoon of corn syrup or honey to the recipe tends to prevent these spots (but does require a longer time for the candy to firm up after portioning onto baking sheets).

Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-pralines/

Cranberry Magic Bars

A holiday twist on the traditional magic bars, these 7 Layer Cranberry Magic Bars are loaded with white and dark chocolate chips, dried cranberries, coconut and pecans. Baked using sweetened condensed milk on top of a graham cracker crust, these sweet treats will be the first to be scooped up from a holiday baking tray!

2 cups graham cracker crumbs - you can buy them in crumb form ready-made or buy Graham Crackers and process in a food processor until they are a fine crumb.

3/4 cup butter

Small handful of chopped pecans

3/4 cup chocolate chips

1/4 cup white chocolate chips

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup sweetened flaked coconut

1 cup mini marshmallows

1 can sweetened condensed milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13-inch baking dish with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, combine melted butter and graham crumbs. Press mixture evenly into the bottom of prepared baking dish. Pour 2/3 of the can of Eagle Brand condensed milk over top of the crust.

Sprinkle with chopped pecans, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, coconut and mini marshmallows. Press down firmly.

Pour remaining condensed milk over top.