The versatile cranberry can be used in numerous ways

Fresh cranberries are in season now, but with frozen, dried and canned sauce options available, cranberries of various forms are now available all year long. I love cranberries, and I always look forward to stocking up the freezer for the year ahead.
Cranberries are often the star ingredient in sweet baked goods, so today let's look at a few recipes for some savory dishes where you might not expect to see cranberries. I've also chosen a few sweet recipes, because I couldn't resist, but it may be a little different than you're used to.
Have fun and enjoy cranberries while they are fresh!
Here is a delicious meatball recipe made with ground turkey, cranberry sauce and barbecue sauce. Easy, savory and a tasty appetizer recipe.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil. Place a wire rack on top of baking sheet.
Whisk together 1 cup of cranberry sauce and BBQ sauce in a microwave safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave for one minute. Stir and microwave for another minute. Remove, stir, and set aside.
In a large bowl mix buttermilk and breadcrumbs together. Add 1/2 cup cranberry sauce, turkey, oregano, basil, egg, orange zest, garlic salt, and pepper. Mix and set aside.
Form into 1-inch meatballs and place on the wire rack.
Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until browned. Remove from oven and add meatballs to the cranberry BBQ sauce mixture, then serve.
Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/turkey-cranberry-meatballs/#recipe
Cranberry Cream Pie has the tartness of cranberries as well as citrusy notes from the orange zest and soft fluffiness from marshmallows!
In a large bowl, whip cream cheese and cream together until light and fluffy. Stir in sugar, vanilla, orange zest and cranberry sauce. Scrape the sides of the bowl and mix again until thick.
Taste and add more sugar if desired. Same with orange zest, adjust more-or-less as you like it.
Fold in marshmallows and coconut and pour into prepared pie shell. Top with fresh cranberries, a few miniature marshmallows and more orange zest strings and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Source: www.laurenslatest.com/cranberry-fluff-pie/?fbclid=IwAR0bhMd7Uus6OE9XltVh2KYCEZWbKRGE9ShIgGc8EaqYN8Drqp1h7STr7sA
This deliciously easy and festive cranberry orange drink is made with frozen cranberries, orange juice and agave sweetener. A sweet and tart, frozen drink recipe that is perfect for the holidays.
Using a Vitamix or blender, add frozen cranberries, orange juice and agave. Cover with lid and blend on high until combined.
Pour into two 12-ounce glasses, garnish with cranberries and an orange slice, if desired.
Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/cranberry-orange-drink-recipe-easy-and-festive/?fbclid=IwAR1Kj8-9RYBtq4l0btvYPONz_l4T-IIO4RdF-MRFL8IAhT8N0mfyC-GfnGs#recipe
Tasty little sliders made with turkey breast, cranberry sauce and Asiago cheese. These sliders are served warm on pretzel slider buns.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut slider buns in half and spread about 1/2 tablespoon on cranberry sauce on the four bottom slices.
Slice cooked turkey breast and cheese into thin slices. Divide turkey among the four bottom slices of buns and top with slices of cheese.
Place bottom and top buns on a baking sheet and bake for 5-7 minutes, until cheese is nicely melted.
Place top bun on top of cheese and serve right away.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/cranberry-asiago-turkey-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR0lU4xKQVHIWoLuiZq60l_H29b-_E2-VnBzQ9O3WsIkvkcGRxgZB__pMQA
Place all ingredients in a large high-speed blender. Blend for about 30-60 seconds, until well combined.
Pour the mixture into a pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Continue to simmer for 20-25 minutes over low heat.
Let cool for about 10 minutes, then return to the blender and blend again for 30 seconds. Be sure to leave the small cap on your blender top open and cover it with a thick kitchen towel while blending, as this allows any steam to escape. (Do not use a fully closed blender lid, as pressure can build up from the heat.)
Pour the hot sauce into a bottle or jar and use as desired! You can store this in the refrigerator for up to 5-6 days.
Notes: Choose peppers according to your heat preference. From less spicy to more spicy: long hots, mesilla peppers, hatch chile peppers, or green cayenne peppers. Taste at the end and adjust as needed (you can add more brown sugar or a little olive oil to temper it if it's too hot).
If using very spicy peppers, ventilate your kitchen during the cook time (use the hood range and/or open windows in your kitchen).
Do not bring this sauce to a rapid boil for the entire cooking time, or too much of the liquid will evaporate out and it will be too thick. That said, if the sauce is too thick at the end, just add more water to thin it out.
If the sauce is too thin at the end, let it simmer a little longer on the stovetop to reduce.
This makes about 28 ounces of hot sauce (without straining).
Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-hot-sauce/
This salad dressing is a delightful blend of sweet and tart, on mixed greens, pears or apples, pecans and of course some dried cranberries.
Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend for approximately 60 seconds, or until the mixture is smooth and thoroughly combined. Serve immediately.
Notes: Store extra dressing in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Shake well before serving.
Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-vinaigrette-dressing/
If you are familiar with traditional pralines, you will find these very different but surprisingly delicious. The little tart bite you get from each cranberry and the hint of orange is a perfect holiday candy to make as gifts.
Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside for now.
In a medium saucepan, combine the granulated sugar, brown sugar, cream, butter, orange zest (if using), and baking soda over medium heat. Stir continuously until the mixture reaches 240 degrees.
Remove from heat and add the salt, vanilla, pecans, and dried cranberries. Stir the mixture vigorously for 1-2 minutes, until it thickens.
Drop by the spoonful onto the prepared baking sheet. Let cool completely then enjoy.
Notes: Once you start heating the mixture, this recipe comes together very quickly. You'll want to have the pecans, cranberries, vanilla, and salt measured out in advance so you can quickly dump them into the pot.
If you see white spots forming on your pralines while cooling, this is just the sugar recrystallizing. It is normal and will not affect the taste at all. You can reduce the chance of these white spots by continuously stirring the mixture while heating and after adding the pecans and working quickly to spoon the mixture out onto the baking sheets. In addition, adding 1 tablespoon of corn syrup or honey to the recipe tends to prevent these spots (but does require a longer time for the candy to firm up after portioning onto baking sheets).
Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-pralines/
A holiday twist on the traditional magic bars, these 7 Layer Cranberry Magic Bars are loaded with white and dark chocolate chips, dried cranberries, coconut and pecans. Baked using sweetened condensed milk on top of a graham cracker crust, these sweet treats will be the first to be scooped up from a holiday baking tray!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13-inch baking dish with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, combine melted butter and graham crumbs. Press mixture evenly into the bottom of prepared baking dish. Pour 2/3 of the can of Eagle Brand condensed milk over top of the crust.
Sprinkle with chopped pecans, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, coconut and mini marshmallows. Press down firmly.
Pour remaining condensed milk over top.
Baked in 350 degrees oven for 25 to 30 minutes.
Cool completely before cutting into bars.
Source: www.happyholidayrecipes.com/7-layer-cranberry-magic-bars/?fbclid=IwAR39iqZokCBLqItEcUZcJ0IG9ELk4pIZHQWcyrxEwbCTbmgLKeP0yr06Ta4
What better way to impress your family and guests this holiday season than with this festive cranberry-pecan-chive and garlic loaded cheese ball. This tasty crowd-pleasing cheese ball comes together in under 20 minutes, is self-serve, and doesn't require anything fancy. Serve it with a box of crackers and you're done!
To Toast Pecans: Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Place chopped pecans on a baking tray and bake for 5 minutes or until aromatic. Remove from oven and set aside.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, cheddar cheese, 1/2 toasted pecans, 1/2 cup dried cranberries, chive or green onion, and garlic powder until well combined.
Place mixture in the center of a piece of plastic wrap or parchment paper and cover completely with wrap while forming it into a ball shape. Place in fridge until ready to serve.
Just before serving, combine remaining 1/2 cup pecans, 1/2 dried cranberries, and 2 tablespoon chives on a flat surface or cutting board. Unwrap the ball and roll in cranberry-pecan mixture.
Serve with crackers, pita chips, pretzels, carrots or celery.
Source: www.gimmedelicious.com/cranberry-pecan-cheese-ball/?fbclid=IwAR0OP23nMuG3uzC_P-FtBYkUDraOyt1uqAFpXGjwrcym5Ic99JCzuoTQ_xM#recipe
For the chili seasoning mix:
For the chili:
In a small bowl, mix all the spices for the chili seasoning mix. Set aside for now.
In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, bell pepper, jalapenos, and mushrooms. Saute for about 5 minutes over medium heat, until the vegetables start to get tender. Add the garlic and cook for another minute.
Stir in the pecans, coconut aminos, tomato paste, and the chili seasoning mix. Let cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant.
Add the broth, tomatoes, tomato sauce, black beans, cranberry beans, and cranberries to the pot. Simmer uncovered for 20 to 30 minutes, or until it reaches the consistency of your preference. Enjoy!
Notes: Coconut aminos are gluten free. You can easily substitute soy sauce instead of coconut aminos, however note that soy sauce contains gluten.
Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/hearty-cranberry-chili/
This fall-themed appetizer recipe is so perfect for fall holiday parties!
Cheese Spread:
Caramelized onions:
Cranberry Mixture:
Topping:
In a medium bowl, beat the cream cheese and blue cheese with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add the cheddar cheese; beat until well-blended. Spread in a shallow serving bowl or plate. Cover; refrigerate at least 1 hour to blend flavors.
Meanwhile, caramelize the onions: Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion; cook and stir 2 to 4 minutes or until tender. Reduce the heat to medium-low; stir in 1 teaspoon sugar. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes or until onion is soft and golden, stirring occasionally. Remove the onion from the skillet; set aside.
In the same skillet, combine the cranberries, sugar and water. Cook over medium heat about 5 minutes or until the cranberries begin to pop and the mixture thickens, stirring occasionally. Stir in the vinegar and onions. Cool slightly.
To serve: Bring the cheese spread to room temperature. Spoon the cranberry mixture over the cheese spread and sprinkle with walnuts. Serve with assorted crackers.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/cranberry-caramelized-onion-cheese-spread/?fbclid=IwAR1ZrIcYvVVnsgrNKMnaeggFdVDzRTNnRIbw8pauKbdqmKTPCn7f9Ni_dFk
This sweet and savory side dish is perfect for the holidays and loaded with Fall flavor!
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly drizzle or spritz a baking sheet with olive oil. Add cubed squash to the sheet along with another drizzle of olive oil. Sprinkle with a light layer of salt, pepper, and garlic powder, based on taste preference.
Roast at 400 degrees for 25 minutes on the center rack. At the 25-minute mark, pull out the oven rack, and add your fresh cranberries to the roasting pan. Return to the oven for 10-15 minutes or until the cranberries have started to soften and burst a bit, resembling really juicy craisins vs fresh firm cranberries.
Remove from oven and add a sprinkle of cinnamon (approximately 1/8-1/4 teaspoon depending on preference) along with feta and honey. I listed the honey measurements I used but depending on whether you used fresh cranberries or dried, sweeten to taste.
Garnish with parsley for a burst of color and dig in while it's hot!
Notes: Feel free to use fresh or dried cranberries for this dish. Dried will be sweeter, while fresh with have a delightful punch of tartness to pair with the buttery squash and sweet honey. Let your tastebuds be your guide and have fun with it!
Source: www.peasandcrayons.com/2014/11/honey-roasted-butternut-squash-cranberries-feta.html#wprm-recipe-container-17015
For the sauce:
Preparation: Salt and pepper the steaks. Pan fry the steaks in oil.
To prepare the sauce, heat the oil in a pan and fry the onion and garlic When the onion is transparent add the cranberry juice, dried cranberries, chipotle peppers and let cook until it starts to boil. Turn the heat down and crumble chicken broth cube into mixture. Top the steaks with the sauce and serve.
Note: Steaks may also be grilled.
Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/spicy-cranberry-steaks/?fbclid=IwAR0lU4xKQVHIWoLuiZq60l_H29b-_E2-VnBzQ9O3WsIkvkcGRxgZB__pMQA
Cut bacon into fine strips. Cut shallots in half and then cut them into strips. Clean mushrooms and, depending on their size, cut them in half. Pull the parsley leaves from the stems and finely chop them.
Cook the noodles in accordance with the instructions on the packet. In the meantime. fry the bacon in a large, coated pan until it is crispy. Add the cranberries and shallots and fry them with the bacon for 3 minutes over medium heat. Take the bacon mixture out of the pan and leave it on the side.
Heat the oil in the pan. Fry the mushrooms in it until they are golden brown and season them with salt and pepper. Mix the bacon mixture with this. Strain the noodles and collect 3/4 cups of the water they were boiled in. Pour this water onto the mushroom mixture and bring it to the boil. Season everything with salt and pepper and lemon juice. Stir in the butter to thicken the mixture, but do not boil it any longer. Mix in the noodles. Serve the mushroom cranberry pasta with parsley and Parmesan sprinkled over the top.
Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-mushroom-pasta/?fbclid=IwAR0XkHJdNuDLsairDyiZ0yz-Zg3qZuODkvWUntM5JrGH7qtALYnEIRjyhLM
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Place brie on the baking sheet. Spread 1/2 of the apricot preserves on top of the brie.
In a small bowl, stir together the remaining apricot preserves, bacon, dried cranberries, and fresh rosemary. Spoon this mixture on top of the brie.
Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes; carefully transfer to serving platter while still hot.
Serve with crackers and fruit.
Source: www.fakeginger.com/bacon-cranberry-baked-brie/?fbclid=IwAR1i-1vhdCTNz8Jx9-IgXXKrGNWKzpDRF1ieSQoEp-3v1slBklmSuDvWK6Q
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
