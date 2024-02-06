The value of a person is based on God's love

Do you often feel that your worth is based on what you do? It isn't enough to simply state your name when someone asks your identity. Does what you do necessarily define who you are? Do we have to have a prominent title attached to our person to impress other people? Isn't it enough to just be ourselves?

I decided to tackle the subject after tiring of introductions I frequently hear in real life and on television. I first noticed it on one particular show, which I absolutely enjoy to the max. People look at property and try to choose one particular piece to buy. I noticed, especially, that when couples or prospective buyers, make their entrance, they immediately state, "I'm an engineer, college professor," and occasionally "a housewife or husband."

It seems as if a large part of the conversation is built about what they do rather than who they are. It's like if we can't attach a title to our identity, others will think we're nothing. Perhaps we need the prestigious trapping for our own self-esteem. We feel we're not good enough as we are.

To know one's occupation gives other people an idea of what we're qualified, or how we make a living, but one can't place his sense of value on what he does. However, we can be proud of what we perform in the world. Having a satisfying career is one of the biggest contributors to our happiness. It allows us to use the gifts God gave us and fulfill our role in the world.

A friend, Jack, suffers from obvious low self-esteem. He is a great guy but he is overly concerned about the impression he makes. In fact, Jack tires himself out trying to do too much. He'll do almost anything, which is permissible, to impress others or be noticed. As we all do, to a point, he craves the approval and love of other people, but excessively. He brings attention to himself by always subtly mentioning what he has done. You wonder why such a wonderful, talented and sweet person finds the constant people-pleasing so necessary. He's doing himself a great disservice. How can someone combat the tendency and feel more worthy? Author C.S. Lewis says "Though our feelings come and go, God's love for us does not." Christian author Philip Yancey says, "Grace teaches us that God loves because of who God is, not because of who we are."