The value of a hobby

Almost everyone, at one time or another, becomes bored with life. The grass looks greener somewhere else, within another career, or just, in general. We don't like who we are, how we look, or perhaps, our group of friends. This may seem exaggerated, but there are few people who have not experienced boredom and dissatisfaction -- times when life seems tedious and demanding. We feel overworked and unappreciated. Within the article, "22 Benefits of having a hobby or leisure activity," found at DevelopGoodHabits.com, we find ways we can remedy our boredom and dissatisfaction with life.

How many among us, own up to having a hobby? Having a hobby is very important to our health and happiness, and often we have a hobby without even realizing it. So what exactly is a hobby? According to Oxford English Dictionary, a hobby is "an activity done regularly in one's leisure time for pleasure." It is believed that Jesus had hobbies, activities that He enjoyed during his leisure. Although I would think that Jesus had little time for extra activities, Scripture speaks of His attending banquets such as the wedding feast at Cana. John 2:1-11 states that "Jesus was at a wedding in Cana with his disciples." Jesus, undoubtedly talked and joked with other people attending the wedding. So one of His hobbies or activities was that of mingling with friends and relatives. Jesus possibly fished as is indicated in Scripture when the Bible places much emphases on the various meanings of fish. Jesus knew much about casting for fish and fishing was a popular way of making a living, it seemed. Jesus went to the marketplace, which was an activity besides preaching.

A hobby can be doing anything that brings us pleasure and, hopefully we continue it regularly. We should never feel guilty about taking time for ourselves. That is, unless we use poor judgment and begin to neglect that which is important, such as family, and other responsibilities. We can enjoy playing the piano, reading, fishing, loading gun shells, sewing, cooking, playing a sport, writing, or anything that brings us pleasure, something you genuinely love to do. It can even be meditating, walking or many other things that fit your personality and area of choice for only you.

"Hobbies are great stress relievers. They must be pleasurable for you and they must allow you to take you minds off the demands of you daily life. Even though what you choose, like fishing or even attending a concert, requires a time commitment, but the distraction can be worth it. You can come home refreshed, in a better mood and happier.

Hobbies urge you to take a break, For example, I like to walk, at least 4 miles daily. It gives me an excuse to get away by myself and mediate or just enjoy the scenery. It also gives me a sense of purpose. I feel productive even though I love what I'm doing.