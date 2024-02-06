The U.S. supply chain makes no sense

If there is one universally recognized principle in American political life, it's that the president of the United States should want Christmas to come off without a hitch.

Surely, this is one of the reasons Anthony Fauci rapidly backed off his comment in an interview the other day that it's too early to say whether people should gather for the holiday. No sooner had Fauci relented than the national focus shifted to an ongoing crisis of the global supply chain that is clearly going to crimp the Christmas shopping season, forcing the Biden administration to scurry to try to alleviate a long-running, highly complex mess.

We've gone from fruitless "infrastructure weeks" in the Trump administration to fruitless "trying to pass infrastructure and reconciliation" weeks in the Biden administration to, now, "an attempting to make our infrastructure work" week that might have to be constantly repeated.

As part of the push to get our logistics unstuck, the president is prodding the Port of Los Angeles, one of the most important in the country, to operate on a 24/7 basis. This is welcome news, although it might cause most people to stop and think, "Wait a minute -- our ports don't already operate 24 hours a day?"

No, which speaks to the thick layer of irrationality encrusting our supply chain.

It is experiencing its worst disruption since the advent of the shipping container era in the late 1950s, driven, at bottom, by the pandemic. A surge in e-commerce, coupled with a labor shortage, helped to a spiraling series of bottlenecks.

Ships are idling waiting to unload their cargo at ports, while containers are waiting at the ports to be shipped further inland, while cargo is waiting outside full warehouses on chassis that aren't available to use to pick up other containers, and so on.