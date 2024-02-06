The unsightly but harmless fall webworm

This image shows the protective webbing made by a colony of small leaf-eating worms, called fall webworms. The colony will construct a tough silk net on the end of a tree branch in late summer. These worms will not do any real damage to the tree or limbs they appear on since they only eat green leaves that soon would die and fall from the tree anyway.

In my opinion, it is a waste of time and effort to fuss over removing the web. Winter weather will remove it, and come springtime the limb will grow new leaves as if the web was never there.