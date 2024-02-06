The unfortunate #churchtoo movement

As our society continues to wrestle with the implications of the #metoo movement, we have become more and more aware of instances of abuse that used to remain hidden. And as the #metoo movement was beginning to grow, there were also another hashtag that began to be posted more and more: #churchtoo. Using this hashtag, people (mostly women) began to share stories of how they experienced abuse and misconduct while they were involved at a church. Tragically, many of these instances of abuse were at the hands of the pastors and clergy who were supposed to convey God's love and grace to their congregation. How will churches respond to these kinds of horrific stories?

Recently I was at a conference in which a presentation was being given on sexual misconduct in churches. The presenter was the Rev. Dr. Pam Durso, executive director of Baptist Women in Ministry. At one point she said, "Raise your hand if you know of an instance of sexual misconduct that has happened in the life of your congregation." To my utter amazement, every hand in the room went into the air.

We like to imagine that our churches are havens of pure safety that we have no need for such difficult conversations. However, we are naive if we think that there is not serious work that must be done to protect the most vulnerable in our congregations.