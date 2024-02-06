All sections
FeaturesJune 30, 2018

The toad and the snail

I took this photo between rain showers the afternoon of June 24. Shown is a small land snail shell and a baby American toad. The snail shell was about 3/8 of an inch across. It was lying on the ground near the little toad. I sat it beside the toad to give an idea of how small the toad is...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
I took this photo between rain showers the afternoon of June 24. Shown is a small land snail shell and a baby American toad.

The snail shell was about 3/8 of an inch across. It was lying on the ground near the little toad. I sat it beside the toad to give an idea of how small the toad is.

Early summer is a good time to look for baby toads. They are leaving their springtime water homes where they lived as tadpoles. Search for tiny toads near water, but on open dirt where there is little to no grass or weeds. You may carefully catch a baby toad and get a close look, but please return him to his place unharmed.

