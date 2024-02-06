The toad and the snail

The snail shell was about 3/8 of an inch across. It was lying on the ground near the little toad. I sat it beside the toad to give an idea of how small the toad is.

Early summer is a good time to look for baby toads. They are leaving their springtime water homes where they lived as tadpoles. Search for tiny toads near water, but on open dirt where there is little to no grass or weeds. You may carefully catch a baby toad and get a close look, but please return him to his place unharmed.