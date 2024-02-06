The time is now to plant deciduous trees and shrubs

As you know it takes a lot of time for a newly planted plant to have its roots get well established in the new soil. During this time it is important for the gardener to keep an eye on the new plant to make sure that it receives adequate moisture until the roots become well established and can "find" moisture for themselves. During the winter there is little need for moisture to be "found" in the soil because there are no leaves on the deciduous trees to lose it through.

During the planting process soils are disturbed and loosened up. It takes a while for the disturbed soil to become packed around the roots. The soil must be packed around the roots for the best root environment for the newly planted landscape plant. By planting in the fall, the soil has plenty of time to become compact around the roots. This is necessary for the plants to absorb moisture and nutrients from the soil

Make sure when planting you add peat moss to the soil dug out of the hole. This will add soil amendments that will encourage rapid soil compaction around the newly planted roots.

You also need to water in the newly planted plant with a high phosphorous water soluble fertilizer added to the water. This will tell the new plant to spend its energy at first growing roots before it starts to grow a lot of leaves.

I hope this information will assist you in planting in the fall and will help you get great results.