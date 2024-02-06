All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresApril 17, 2021
The three of everything wildflower
Early April is a good time to go looking for a woodland wildflower called toadshade trillium. The first three letters in the word trillium (tri) means three. This flower knows the number three. Atop a single sturdy stem, the toadshade trillium breaks out with three green, beautifully mottled oblong leaves...
story image illustation

Early April is a good time to go looking for a woodland wildflower called toadshade trillium. The first three letters in the word trillium (tri) means three. This flower knows the number three. Atop a single sturdy stem, the toadshade trillium breaks out with three green, beautifully mottled oblong leaves.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Three greenish/purple sepals are next to open and, as they do, three maroon flower petals emerge, reaching for the sky. Inside the flower, three dark secondary petals and filaments surround the part of the flower that will eventually become the seed.

In order to isolate this American native wildflower, I placed a small thin sheet of aluminum behind the flower. I tilted the aluminum to catch the color of the sky and took this photo.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy