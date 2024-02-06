When we consider the Armor of God in Ephesians chapter six, we see our only offensive weapon is the sword of the Spirit which is the word of God. We usually imagine a medieval longsword, but the Roman soldier's sword would have been no more than 18 inches long. Tony Evans said this shows us that spiritual warfare is up close and personal. It is in your face.

We can think of this sword as a defensive weapon. Jesus instructed his disciples to sell their cloak and buy a sword, if they did not already possess one, Luke 22:36. Everyone has a right to self-defense. It is foolish to think that you will be successful in warfare without a weapon. We have enemies both foreign and domestic who would take our lives and property if they were able. For people to be free, we must have the ability to defend ourselves.

I am praying for the people in Afghanistan who have been left defenseless. At the time of this writing, there are an estimated 10,000 Americans (Biden's officials say they do not know how many) who have been abandoned with no rescue plans. Men, women, boys, and girls are in the hands of Jihadists. There are reports of the Taliban going from door to door removing firearms from the citizens of Afghanistan and telling them they do not need weapons. They are evil and cannot be trusted.

It will be another sad day for America if the Second Amendment is ever stolen from us. High profile politicians and media elites hire bodyguards and private security who carry guns. We cannot depend on our government to protect us; it is up to us to defend ourselves.

When it comes to spiritual warfare, our weapon is the word of God. In Matthew 4, we read about how the devil attempted to tempt Jesus to sin by twisting Scripture. Jesus defended himself with the word of God. He quoted from the Torah as he successfully resisted his adversary.