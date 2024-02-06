The sweet autumn treat: pumpkin

By Susan McClanahan
Pumpkin, pumpkin everywhere. As I wandered through the grocery store aisles there were numerous items for sale with pumpkin as the main theme. There were Pop Tarts, cookies, coffee creamer, and numerous baked good, all ready to welcome in pumpkin season.
I had to jump on board and do at least one week on pumpkin themed recipes. All of the recipes today are desserts, calling for pumpkin. If you aren't a pumpkin loving person, this column is not for you, and we'll catch you again net week. Enjoy!
For the frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, corn syrup and extract. In another bowl, whisk flour, pie spice, baking powder and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in baking chips and, if desired, pecans.
Spread into a greased 8-inch square baking pan. Bake 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean (do not overbake). Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
In a small bowl, beat confectioners' sugar, cream cheese, vanilla and enough orange juice to reach a spreading consistency. Spread over top; cut into bars. Refrigerate leftovers.
In a small bowl, combine flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and salt. In a bowl, beat eggs at high speed for 5 minutes or until pale yellow. Gradually beat in sugar. Stir in pumpkin. Fold in dry ingredients. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with greased and floured waxed paper. Pour batter into pan; bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes.
Turn cake out onto a linen towel sprinkled with confectioners' sugar. Peel off paper; roll up cake with towel. Cool on a wire rack. Unroll cake onto a baking sheet. Spread softened ice cream to within 1 inch of edges. Roll up cake again, without the towel. Cover and freeze.
To serve, let stand a few minutes at room temperature before slicing. If desired, dust cake with confectioners' sugar and top with the whipped cream and pecans.
If Cooking for Two: Wrap cake roll in heavy-duty aluminum foil an slice as needed. Cake will keep for about 1 month.
For the pumpkin cake:
For the pumpkin buttercream:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Butter a 9 x 13 pan; line the bottom with parchment paper and/or grease up with butter.
If you use parchment, make sure to butter that as well.
Into a medium bowl, sift together the flours, baking powder, and salt; set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar until well combined, then add in the pumpkin butter. Add in the eggs, one at a time until all is well combined. Take the flour mixture and beat it in in 3 parts, alternating with three parts of the milk, adding in one third of flour mixture, mix, then add in one third of the milk and mix. Then repeat. There may be a couple of lumps left in batter, but that's okay. Do not overbeat the batter.
Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake about 22 to 28 minutes. It does bake up fast, so make sure to check at the 23 minute mark. Let this cake cool completely before frosting.
To make the frosting, using an electric mixer, mix all ingredients, adding the half and half in 1 tablespoon at a time, as you may not need the full 2 tablespoons.
When cake is cooled, add on the frosting, then garnish with chopped walnuts or pecans.
For the cookie base:
For the icing:
Use an 8-inch tart pan with removable bottom.
The icing makes a lot, so if you want a little bit of icing, only use half and save the rest of the icing for pumpkin scones or a use of your choice. It keeps perfectly in the refrigerator, covered, for a week.
Butter and/or spray an 8 or 9-inch rectangular tart pan with removable bottom.
In a large bowl cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in the pumpkin butter.
In a separate bowl, sift the flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix the dry ingredients into the creamed butter mixture until well combined. The dough will be very crumbly. This is fine. Turn the dough out onto the pan and spread it out, making sure to get into all the corners. Stick the dough in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes before baking.
When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Bake the dough for 18-20 minutes, until it's light golden brown or if you want really crunchy then golden brown.
When the dough is almost done baking, make the icing by heating the butter and golden syrup over low heat in a small pan; add in the powdered sugar and pumpkin butter.
Keep stirring until it's all smooth. Do not let this boil, take off heat when everything is nice and combined.
Once the dough is done baking pour the icing over the top. When smoothing out the icing try not to let it get into the edges. You want the edges to be seen as it gives a nice decorative appeal when it's all cooled.
Let this sit for at least 30 minutes to let the icing harden up/set up. If your kitchen is hot, then place in the refrigerator. Use a sharp knife to slice into bars or squares.
Melt the white chocolate with a teaspoon or two of vegetable oil. Take melted white chocolate, pour on parchment lined baking sheet. Drizzle with some pumpkin butter, take chopstick or other stick object, spread and make swirls of pumpkin butter in the chocolate. Then sprinkle with crumbled pumpkin cookies or pumpkin bread. Gently push the crumbs into the bark. Sprinkle the top with a tiny amount of sea salt. Let this sit at room temp for a bit, then into the refrigerator to harden up.
For the crumb topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Sift flour, baking powder, and spices into a bowl; add in the sugar and mix.
In a separate bowl whisk Greek yogurt, eggs, pumpkin, and oil together. Stir in the dry ingredients until just combined. Lumps are good, do not overmix. Spread batter into 9- or 10- inch cake pan. Make the crumb mixture by combining all ingredients in a bowl, mix well, and then add in the butter; mix. Using your hand, make medium clumps and place on top of cake batter. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Allow this set up and cool at least an hour before slicing. You could try using this batter in muffin tins. Just reduce and/or watch the baking times.
Pumpkin layer:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Heavily spray with nonstick or line a 9- or 10-inch cake pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil. If using parchment or aluminum make sure to spray that too with nonstick cooking spray.
Melt the butter over medium heat; add in the graham crumbs, and mix well.
Using your fingers or a spatula spread crumbs into pan, making sure to get all the edges. If you want to prebake this for 10 minutes to help it get crisp that is fine.
In a small bowl mix the pumpkin puree with the egg; add in the vanilla extract and as much spice as you want, about 4 shakes of cinnamon and 2 shakes of pumpkin spice.
Place a layer of the pumpkin mixture on top of the graham. Do not spread the pumpkin mixture to the edge , you don't want it to seep out.
Then add the layer of pecans, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, and toasted coconut. Next pour the condensed milk evenly over the entire dish.
Bake until the top is golden brown and mixture is set in the middle, about 25-28 minutes.
Cool on a wire rack for a couple hours. You can put in the refrigerator to help it firm up to make the slicing much easier.
Remove the bars from the pan. Then using a very sharp knife, cut into bars in small pie slices. If the slicing is sticky, it helps to wet the knife with warm water.
It's best to store this in the refrigerator. Keeps about 2 days then it gets soggy.
For the crumb topping:
For the cake:
Cook notes: using a glass pan will result in a moister cake without crispy edges. A metal pan will have crispy edges. A metal pan might have shorter baking times.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9- x 13-inch pan with non stick spray or grease up with butter. Set aside.
For the crumb topping:
In a medium bowl, mix the sugars salt, pumpkin spice, and flour. Add the melted butter and stir with spatula until combined. Set aside.
For the cake:
Sift flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt into medium bowl. Add in the pumpkin spice, stir.
Using electric mixer, or mixer beat the butter and sugar in large bowl until smooth. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating until well blended after each addition. Next add in the sour cream and pumpkin puree; mix until just blended.
Lastly add in the flour mixture in batches, about two batches, until all is just combined. Do not overmix once the flour is added; lumps are good.
Pour the batter into the greased baking pan, spread batter evenly. You may have to wet your hands to spread batter into corners. It's a sticky batter so using wet hands will work best.
Next add on the crumb topping by dropping clumps (2-3 inch clumps) of it on to the top. Do not push crumbs down.
Bake the cake for 45 to 55 minutes or until tester inserted into center comes out clean, about 48 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through baking time.
You will know cake is done when there is no more jiggle in the middle of the cake.
Keep cake covered. Should only last 2-3 days at room temperature.
You will want to use a candy thermometer.
In a pot, over medium heat mix the half-and-half, heavy cream and buttermilk. Bring the mixture just to a simmer, stirring occasionally, and remove from the heat.
In a medium mixing bowl whisk the egg yolks until they lighten in color. Add in the sugar and whisk well to combine thoroughly. Temper the cream mixture into the eggs and sugar by gradually adding small amounts, until about 1/2 of the cream mixture has been added. Once added then pour in the remainder and return the entire mixture to the saucepan and place over low heat. Keep stirring, not whisking. You want to cook this until you have a temperature of 170-175 degrees. Also the mixture should, by now be thicker and will coat the back of a spatula and/or spoon nicely. At this point add in the vanilla extract, cinnamon, salt and dashes of pumpkin spice. You may or may not need more pumpkin spice, go ahead and taste test and see if you like it.
Pour the mixture into a container and allow to sit at room temperature for about 30-40 minutes uncovered.
Place the mixture into the refrigerator and cover tightly. Store in refrigerator for at least 5 to 8 hours, or overnight. When you are ready to pour mixture into ice cream maker get your pumpkin and crushed cookies ready. Pour into an ice cream maker and process according to the manufacturer's directions. This should take approximately 25 to 35 minutes. At the last 5 minutes of churning, add in the pumpkin puree and crushed cookies.
Serve as is for soft serve or freeze for another 3 to 4 hours to allow the ice cream to harden. Should make little over a quart.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, beat 2 cups butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Add eggs and 2 teaspoons vanilla; beat until combined. Beat in pumpkin. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour.
Drop dough by heaping teaspoons 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until tops are set. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool.
In a small saucepan, heat 1/2 cup butter and brown sugar until melted and smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl. Stir in milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat in powdered sugar until smooth. Spread frosting on cookies. If desired, sprinkle with additional cinnamon. Makes about 60 cookies.
Note: Make them big! Drop 1/4-cup portions of dough 2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 13 to 15 minutes or until tops are set and edges are golden. Remove; cool on a wire rack. Top cooled cookies with Brown Sugar Icing and pumpkin pie spice. Makes 26 cookies.
In a medium bowl stir together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt; set aside.
In a large mixing bowl beat together eggs, pumpkin, sugar, and oil with an electric mixer on medium speed. Add the flour mixture; beat until well combined. If desired, stir in chopped pecans. Spread batter into an ungreased 15x10x1-inch baking pan.
Bake in a 350 degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
In a medium mixing bowl beat together the cream cheese, butter, and vanilla until fluffy. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating until smooth. Frost pumpkin bars. If desired, top with pecan halves. Cut into squares. Store, covered, in refrigerator up to 3 days.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside. In a small bowl stir together two of the eggs and the espresso powder; set aside. In a medium bowl beat cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Beat in the 2/3 cup sugar, the 2 tablespoons flour, and the vanilla until smooth. Beat in the egg and espresso mixture; set aside.
In a medium bowl stir together the 3 cups flour, the baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds; gradually add the 1-1/2 cups sugar, beating until fluffy. Add the remaining three eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in pumpkin. Alternately add flour mixture and buttermilk to pumpkin mixture, beating after each addition until combined.
Spread half of the batter in the prepared baking pan. Spoon half of the cream cheese mixture by small spoonfuls on top of the batter. Add the remaining batter in spoonfuls, carefully spread over the cream cheese mixture. Top with spoonfuls of the remaining cream cheese mixture. With a knife, swirl batter to marble. Sprinkle with Coffee Streusel.
Bake in preheated oven for 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 45 minutes. Spoon Coffee Drizzle over coffee cake in a lacy pattern. Cool completely on wire rack.
Note: Prepare as directed. Cool baked cake completely but do not spoon Coffee Drizzle over coffee cake. Wrap in foil; overwrap in plastic wrap. Freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. To serve, top with Coffee Drizzle.
To make 1 cup sour milk, place 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 1 cup total liquid; stir. Let stand for 5 minutes before using.
Coffee Drizzle:
In a small bowl stir together powdered sugar and corn syrup. Stir in enough cooled espresso or strong-brewed coffee (1 to 2 tablespoons) to make drizzling consistency.
Streusel:
In a medium bowl combine brown sugar, rolled oats, flour, and pumpkin pie spice. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until crumbly.
For the cake:
For the pumpkin topping:
For the cake:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Oil a 10-inch cast-iron or oven-going skillet; set aside. In a medium bowl whisk together the milk, butter, and egg. Stir in flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and spice until combined. Spread in prepared skillet; set aside.
For the pumpkin topping:
In a large bowl stir together butter, sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, spice, salt, egg, pumpkin, and flour until smooth.
Spoon the pumpkin mixture over the cake mixture in skillet and use a spatula to gently spread the mixture evenly to cover the bottom layer.
Bake for 40 minutes. The top will look dry and puffed up, but may still giggle just a bit in the center. Remove from the oven cool slightly in the pan. Serve warm sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. On lightly floured surface, unroll crusts; stack on top of each other, and roll out to 19 x 14-inch rectangle. Transfer to ungreased 17 x 12-inch rimmed baking pan. Fold any overhanging crust under, even with edges of pan. Place in refrigerator.
In 1-quart saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Cook about 5 minutes, stirring constantly, until butter begins to turn a deep golden color. Remove from heat; brush all over bottom of crust.
In large bowl, beat sugar, pumpkin pie spice, salt and eggs with whisk until well blended. Beat in pumpkin; stir in evaporated milk. Pour into crust.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until set and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Transfer to cooling rack to cool completely.
Cut marshmallows in half; place cut sides down on top of filling. Use kitchen torch or oven broiler (on high) to toast marshmallows.
For pumpkin mixture:
To assemble:
In a small saucepan, combine water, coffee, sugar and liqueur; cook and stir over medium-low heat until sugar is dissolved, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a shallow bowl; cool completely.
In a large bowl, mix mascarpone cheese, pumpkin, 3 tablespoons sugar and spices just until blended. In a small bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add remaining sugar; beat until soft peaks form. Fold into mascarpone mixture.
Quickly dip 18 ladyfingers into coffee mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Arrange in a single layer in a 13x9-inch dish. Spread with 1-2/3 cups cheese mixture. Repeat layers twice.
Mix sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over top. Refrigerate, covered, at least 8 hours or overnight.
Note: Use a gentle touch when working with mascarpone cheese. It has a tendency to separate and become granular when overworked.
For a gorgeous finish, sift the cinnamon and sugar mixture over the tiramisu.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
