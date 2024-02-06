The sweet autumn treat: pumpkin

By Susan McClanahan

Pumpkin, pumpkin everywhere. As I wandered through the grocery store aisles there were numerous items for sale with pumpkin as the main theme. There were Pop Tarts, cookies, coffee creamer, and numerous baked good, all ready to welcome in pumpkin season.

I had to jump on board and do at least one week on pumpkin themed recipes. All of the recipes today are desserts, calling for pumpkin. If you aren't a pumpkin loving person, this column is not for you, and we'll catch you again net week. Enjoy!

Pumpkin Spice Blondies

3/4 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 large eggs

4 teaspoons light corn syrup

1-1/2 teaspoons rum extract

1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup white baking chips

3/4 cup chopped pecans, optional

For the frosting:

1-1/4 cups confectioners' sugar

3 tablespoons cream cheese, softened

1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 to 2 teaspoons orange juice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, corn syrup and extract. In another bowl, whisk flour, pie spice, baking powder and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in baking chips and, if desired, pecans.

Spread into a greased 8-inch square baking pan. Bake 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean (do not overbake). Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

In a small bowl, beat confectioners' sugar, cream cheese, vanilla and enough orange juice to reach a spreading consistency. Spread over top; cut into bars. Refrigerate leftovers.

Pumpkin Ice Cream Roll

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon baking powder

Dash salt

3 large eggs

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup pumpkin

Confectioners' sugar

1 quart butter pecan ice cream, softened

Whipped cream, optional

Toasted chopped pecans, optional

In a small bowl, combine flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and salt. In a bowl, beat eggs at high speed for 5 minutes or until pale yellow. Gradually beat in sugar. Stir in pumpkin. Fold in dry ingredients. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with greased and floured waxed paper. Pour batter into pan; bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes.

Turn cake out onto a linen towel sprinkled with confectioners' sugar. Peel off paper; roll up cake with towel. Cool on a wire rack. Unroll cake onto a baking sheet. Spread softened ice cream to within 1 inch of edges. Roll up cake again, without the towel. Cover and freeze.

To serve, let stand a few minutes at room temperature before slicing. If desired, dust cake with confectioners' sugar and top with the whipped cream and pecans.

If Cooking for Two: Wrap cake roll in heavy-duty aluminum foil an slice as needed. Cake will keep for about 1 month.

Pumpkin Cake with Pumpkin Frosting

For the pumpkin cake:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened plus more for greasing pan

1-1/2 cups sugar

3 tablespoons pumpkin butter

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for pans

1-1/2 cups cake flour (not self-rising)

3/4 tablespoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

4 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

For the pumpkin buttercream:

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

3/4 of a 1-pound bag powdered sugar

3 to 4 tablespoons pumpkin butter

Giant pinch of sea salt

1 to 2 tablespoons half and half (or whole milk)

1/4 to 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans, for garnish (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Butter a 9 x 13 pan; line the bottom with parchment paper and/or grease up with butter.

If you use parchment, make sure to butter that as well.

Into a medium bowl, sift together the flours, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar until well combined, then add in the pumpkin butter. Add in the eggs, one at a time until all is well combined. Take the flour mixture and beat it in in 3 parts, alternating with three parts of the milk, adding in one third of flour mixture, mix, then add in one third of the milk and mix. Then repeat. There may be a couple of lumps left in batter, but that's okay. Do not overbeat the batter.

Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake about 22 to 28 minutes. It does bake up fast, so make sure to check at the 23 minute mark. Let this cake cool completely before frosting.

To make the frosting, using an electric mixer, mix all ingredients, adding the half and half in 1 tablespoon at a time, as you may not need the full 2 tablespoons.

When cake is cooled, add on the frosting, then garnish with chopped walnuts or pecans.

Pumpkin Butter Crunch Bars

For the cookie base:

9 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1-3/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Giant pinch of sea salt

3 heaping tablespoons pumpkin butter

For the icing:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons golden syrup

1 to 2 tablespoons pumpkin butter

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Pinch of sea salt

Use an 8-inch tart pan with removable bottom.

The icing makes a lot, so if you want a little bit of icing, only use half and save the rest of the icing for pumpkin scones or a use of your choice. It keeps perfectly in the refrigerator, covered, for a week.

Butter and/or spray an 8 or 9-inch rectangular tart pan with removable bottom.

In a large bowl cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in the pumpkin butter.

In a separate bowl, sift the flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix the dry ingredients into the creamed butter mixture until well combined. The dough will be very crumbly. This is fine. Turn the dough out onto the pan and spread it out, making sure to get into all the corners. Stick the dough in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes before baking.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Bake the dough for 18-20 minutes, until it's light golden brown or if you want really crunchy then golden brown.

When the dough is almost done baking, make the icing by heating the butter and golden syrup over low heat in a small pan; add in the powdered sugar and pumpkin butter.

Keep stirring until it's all smooth. Do not let this boil, take off heat when everything is nice and combined.

Once the dough is done baking pour the icing over the top. When smoothing out the icing try not to let it get into the edges. You want the edges to be seen as it gives a nice decorative appeal when it's all cooled.

Let this sit for at least 30 minutes to let the icing harden up/set up. If your kitchen is hot, then place in the refrigerator. Use a sharp knife to slice into bars or squares.

Sea Salted Pumpkin White Chocolate Bark

11 ounces white chocolate, melted

1 to 2 teaspoons vegetable oil (for melting the white chocolate, optional)

1 to 3 slices of pumpkin bread or pumpkin cookies, crumbled

1 to 2 tablespoons pumpkin butter

Sea salt, for the top of bark

Melt the white chocolate with a teaspoon or two of vegetable oil. Take melted white chocolate, pour on parchment lined baking sheet. Drizzle with some pumpkin butter, take chopstick or other stick object, spread and make swirls of pumpkin butter in the chocolate. Then sprinkle with crumbled pumpkin cookies or pumpkin bread. Gently push the crumbs into the bark. Sprinkle the top with a tiny amount of sea salt. Let this sit at room temp for a bit, then into the refrigerator to harden up.

Pumpkin-Butterscotch Crumb Cake

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup of plain Greek yogurt (or sour cream)

1/2 can (or 7.5 ounces) plain pumpkin puree

2 large eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil

A couple dashes of pumpkin spice

A couple dashes of cinnamon

Large pinch of salt

For the crumb topping:

1 stick of butter (8 ounces) melted and cooled

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed

1 cup flour

A few dashes of pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup pecans, small chop (or you could use walnuts)

1/4 cup (or more if you like) butterscotch chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Sift flour, baking powder, and spices into a bowl; add in the sugar and mix.

In a separate bowl whisk Greek yogurt, eggs, pumpkin, and oil together. Stir in the dry ingredients until just combined. Lumps are good, do not overmix. Spread batter into 9- or 10- inch cake pan. Make the crumb mixture by combining all ingredients in a bowl, mix well, and then add in the butter; mix. Using your hand, make medium clumps and place on top of cake batter. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Allow this set up and cool at least an hour before slicing. You could try using this batter in muffin tins. Just reduce and/or watch the baking times.

Seven Layer Bars with Pumpkin

Pumpkin layer:

1 egg

8 ounces of plain pumpkin puree

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Few dashes of cinnamon

Few dashes of pumpkin pie spice

1-1/2 to 2 cups crushed graham crackers (depending on how thick you like the crust)

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled a bit

3/4 cup chopped pecans (or walnuts)

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 cup butterscotch chips

3/4 cup sweetened flaked coconut, toasted (optional to toast)

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Heavily spray with nonstick or line a 9- or 10-inch cake pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil. If using parchment or aluminum make sure to spray that too with nonstick cooking spray.

Melt the butter over medium heat; add in the graham crumbs, and mix well.

Using your fingers or a spatula spread crumbs into pan, making sure to get all the edges. If you want to prebake this for 10 minutes to help it get crisp that is fine.

In a small bowl mix the pumpkin puree with the egg; add in the vanilla extract and as much spice as you want, about 4 shakes of cinnamon and 2 shakes of pumpkin spice.

Place a layer of the pumpkin mixture on top of the graham. Do not spread the pumpkin mixture to the edge , you don't want it to seep out.

Then add the layer of pecans, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, and toasted coconut. Next pour the condensed milk evenly over the entire dish.

Bake until the top is golden brown and mixture is set in the middle, about 25-28 minutes.

Cool on a wire rack for a couple hours. You can put in the refrigerator to help it firm up to make the slicing much easier.

Remove the bars from the pan. Then using a very sharp knife, cut into bars in small pie slices. If the slicing is sticky, it helps to wet the knife with warm water.

It's best to store this in the refrigerator. Keeps about 2 days then it gets soggy.

NY Style Pumpkin Crumb Cake

For the crumb topping:

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup dark brown sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons pumpkin spice

1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups unsalted butter, melted (3 sticks)

2-1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons all purpose flour

For the cake:

2-1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon pumpkin spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1-1/2 cups sugar

2 large eggs

3/4 cup plain pumpkin puree

1/2 cup sour cream

Cook notes: using a glass pan will result in a moister cake without crispy edges. A metal pan will have crispy edges. A metal pan might have shorter baking times.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9- x 13-inch pan with non stick spray or grease up with butter. Set aside.