The struggle of spring

By Robert Hurtgen
My kitchen table is home to four container tulips. Each is struggling to emerge. One is showing its color. Two look like short, fat fingers sticking out of the dirt. The third is dwarfed in size, a victim of too much water, not enough sun, or both. By slowly emerging these four flowers have symbolically captured the spring that has struggled to show itself -- a reminder of the challenges we each face when we enter new seasons of life.
The Old Testament book of Joshua tells of the books namesake's being elevated from the position of being second in command to become the leader of all the people following Moses' death. In the transition of responsibility, God speaks to Joshua, "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go" (Joshua 1:9). The entire chapter yields several reminders of how to act when we move from one place in life to another.
First, know your why. Joshua's why was clear; a promise had been made to his ancestors and to heirs. For the promise to be fulfilled and carried on for generations to come required his action. He could not be silent hoping another would step up. Hoping another would go to battle. He was created for this moment. This was his why.
Know your why. You cannot be driven to action to fulfill someone else's dream leaving your why to collect dust. When working on another's why be certain to come back to your own. Your mission, your purpose, what you have been created for and have been called to must be the theme song that resonates throughout your day.
Second, do not let your fears keep you from obeying God. Commands like "Don't be afraid, don't be dismayed, have courage" are given because the one receiving them has the characteristics of fear, discouragement and cowardice within them. If left unchecked those traits will blossom and overpower even the most strenuous. Often the greatest challenge in a new season of life is not the challenges faced, but what one fears they will suffer.
Joshua went on to demonstrate bravery, honor and courage. Ultimately his confidence was not in himself but in the one who gave him his why and told him not to be afraid because "the Lord your God is with you wherever you go." He entered his new season dependent on the one who turns the seasons.
