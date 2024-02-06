The struggle of spring

First, know your why. Joshua's why was clear; a promise had been made to his ancestors and to heirs. For the promise to be fulfilled and carried on for generations to come required his action. He could not be silent hoping another would step up. Hoping another would go to battle. He was created for this moment. This was his why.

Know your why. You cannot be driven to action to fulfill someone else's dream leaving your why to collect dust. When working on another's why be certain to come back to your own. Your mission, your purpose, what you have been created for and have been called to must be the theme song that resonates throughout your day.

Second, do not let your fears keep you from obeying God. Commands like "Don't be afraid, don't be dismayed, have courage" are given because the one receiving them has the characteristics of fear, discouragement and cowardice within them. If left unchecked those traits will blossom and overpower even the most strenuous. Often the greatest challenge in a new season of life is not the challenges faced, but what one fears they will suffer.

Joshua went on to demonstrate bravery, honor and courage. Ultimately his confidence was not in himself but in the one who gave him his why and told him not to be afraid because "the Lord your God is with you wherever you go." He entered his new season dependent on the one who turns the seasons.