The state that wants to spend more, not less, on prison food

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Dropped onto Connecticut inmates' food trays in recent days was a concoction called chilitos, consisting of a cup of meatless chili mix, one slice of cheese, brown rice, refried beans and two tortillas, along with a half-cup of pudding and an 8-ounce drink.

Not bad for a jailhouse lunch, maybe. But lean ground beef, whole pieces of chicken and extra fresh fruit and vegetables could soon be on the menu under a budget proposal from Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy that bucks a national trend toward spending less, not more, on inmate nutrition.

His administration argues throwing a little more money at prison meals will save a lot more down the line by making inmates, many of whom rely on state-funded health care after their release, more healthy inside prison and out. Malloy takes credit for coming up with the idea himself, arguing it's part of a continuing effort to provide inmates with the life skills they need to re-enter society.

Also, it's seen as a way to help keep the peace in the prisons.

"You have to remember that if you are not being fed, you're going to be angry. And that anger can turn into violence," said Ed Calderon, 42, who has been out of prison for 13 years. Calderon, who now works with at-risk youth in Bridgeport, Connecticut's largest city, still remembers watered-down oatmeal, powdered mashed potatoes and the fights that broke out between grown men frustrated by small portions.

"If the portions are not sufficient, then those inmates who are bigger and stronger, and I guess more violent, will take the food from other inmates in order to get enough food," he said.

Malloy's plan would boost the typical daily food budget for each inmate 10 percent, from $2.95 to $3.25. The state would still lag behind some neighbors; Rhode Island spends $4.40 per inmate per day, Massachusetts $4.16 and Maine $3.75. New York spends $2.85, according to Malloy's office.

Healthy reasons

"In addition to being the right thing to do, this is a common-sense policy change that will save taxpayer money in the long run by promoting a healthy lifestyle and ultimately reducing medical costs," said Leigh Appleby, a spokesman for the governor.

To become reality, Malloy's plan must become part of a final budget agreement between the governor and legislators. Lawmakers hope to have a deal before this year's session ends May 9, but it remains unclear whether that will happen. Malloy's fellow Democrats already reduced the governor's proposal by half in their budget plan, and the General Assembly's Republicans scrapped the concept entirely in their budget proposal.