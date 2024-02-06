I walked in and took a seat at the bar with Dennis to my right and Kevin and Bill to my left. There was no reason to beat around the bush, I was here for one thing: The Pub Burger. A local gave me the low down on the great cheeseburgers served daily at the East Perry Pub. Through a bit of sleuthing, I discovered The Pub Burger had a reputation all its own. The menu describes it as "one full pound of beef topped with queso cheese, chipotle bacon and onion rings on Texas Toast." I took the Texas in Texas toast as a sign. This girl was up for a Texas-sized challenge. I chatted with the guys and the staff before committing to the burger. My new friends knew there was no way I could finish the entire burger and adding sides would be overkill. As I waited for my burger, the guys filled me in on the pub. It is open every day of the year, everyone is welcome, and everything on the menu is good. Period. Owners Tim and Kari Boettcher are both proud Army veterans who have dedicated a wall of their establishment to honoring locals who have served in the military. Owner Kari Boettcher also filled me in on their Thanksgiving plans. The East Perry Pub serves up a free Thanksgiving dinner every year to anyone looking for a place to go.

A night time country drive to Frohna reveals a sky full of Texas sized stars. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

As I was chit-chatting the most beautiful monstrosity appeared before me. I was so mesmerized by the mountain of meat dripping with queso and performing a balancing act with bacon and onion rings I didn't even notice the Texas toast had been subbed out for a bun. While my mind considered how to begin consuming the creation, the guys warned smashing the burger down to make it mouth sized would cause the cheese to ooze. I played it safe with the good old knife and fork method. In fact, I quickly cut the burger in half and boxed one half to go while enjoying every bite of the other half. The bun was lightly toasted, the bacon crisp, and the queso was a unique addition atop the thick homestyle burger patty. I think it would be fun to return with someone willing to tackle the Texas sized Pub Burger in one sitting and add a timer for a real foodie challenge. Any takers?

One last tip from the locals? Unlike "Russ" you should always say "bye" before leaving. Apparently ole Russ is there one second and gone the next, like an apparition dissolving into the night. I didn't meet Russ this time around, and no Texas Toast, but the ride home revealed a sky full of stars like a bright Texas night.

For more information or to inquire about their popular catering menu, call (573) 824-9998