What do winding country roads, smoky bars, beer, veterans, Harley Davidson motorcycles, a brassiere chandelier, Clint Eastwood and a couple of good old boys have in common? You can find them all at The East Perry Pub. That's what I found when I climbed into Big Red and let my GPS guide me down winding country roads and over a couple of one lane bridges Saturday night.
My intention was to arrive in time for a late lunch, but after indulging in leisurely Saturday pace, I found myself on the road later than expected. I drove past old red barns, cattle and farmers harvesting their crops as the sun quietly exited stage left and the moon took center stage for the night. It was dark when I finally arrived, though I'm not sure it was even late enough for the evening news.
I don't know what I was expecting. To be perfectly honest, the thought of being a female latina alone at night in what many might refer to as a local watering hole in the middle of nowhere gave me pause, but then I remembered I somehow manage to stick out like a sore thumb wherever I go and this would be no different. I entered the bar and found, well, a bar. What did you think I was going to say? Dim lighting. Smoke. The Bridges of Madison County playing on one TV while a game was being televised on another. There was a smattering of people engaged in subdued conversations with friends while the kitchen staff behind the counter seemed to be a source of calm perpetual motion
I walked in and took a seat at the bar with Dennis to my right and Kevin and Bill to my left. There was no reason to beat around the bush, I was here for one thing: The Pub Burger. A local gave me the low down on the great cheeseburgers served daily at the East Perry Pub. Through a bit of sleuthing, I discovered The Pub Burger had a reputation all its own. The menu describes it as "one full pound of beef topped with queso cheese, chipotle bacon and onion rings on Texas Toast." I took the Texas in Texas toast as a sign. This girl was up for a Texas-sized challenge. I chatted with the guys and the staff before committing to the burger. My new friends knew there was no way I could finish the entire burger and adding sides would be overkill. As I waited for my burger, the guys filled me in on the pub. It is open every day of the year, everyone is welcome, and everything on the menu is good. Period. Owners Tim and Kari Boettcher are both proud Army veterans who have dedicated a wall of their establishment to honoring locals who have served in the military. Owner Kari Boettcher also filled me in on their Thanksgiving plans. The East Perry Pub serves up a free Thanksgiving dinner every year to anyone looking for a place to go.
As I was chit-chatting the most beautiful monstrosity appeared before me. I was so mesmerized by the mountain of meat dripping with queso and performing a balancing act with bacon and onion rings I didn't even notice the Texas toast had been subbed out for a bun. While my mind considered how to begin consuming the creation, the guys warned smashing the burger down to make it mouth sized would cause the cheese to ooze. I played it safe with the good old knife and fork method. In fact, I quickly cut the burger in half and boxed one half to go while enjoying every bite of the other half. The bun was lightly toasted, the bacon crisp, and the queso was a unique addition atop the thick homestyle burger patty. I think it would be fun to return with someone willing to tackle the Texas sized Pub Burger in one sitting and add a timer for a real foodie challenge. Any takers?
One last tip from the locals? Unlike "Russ" you should always say "bye" before leaving. Apparently ole Russ is there one second and gone the next, like an apparition dissolving into the night. I didn't meet Russ this time around, and no Texas Toast, but the ride home revealed a sky full of stars like a bright Texas night.
For more information or to inquire about their popular catering menu, call (573) 824-9998
