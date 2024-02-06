All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJanuary 27, 2024

The solitary bobcat

The bobcat is a native North American animal. It looks like a domestic house cat in many ways, but the most obvious difference is its bobbed tail. Adult bobcats are about 4 feet long from nose to the tip of its tail. Bobcats are not often seen during daylight hours. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

The bobcat is a native North American animal. It looks like a domestic house cat in many ways, but the most obvious difference is its bobbed tail. Adult bobcats are about 4 feet long from nose to the tip of its tail.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bobcats are not often seen during daylight hours. They love being out hunting for food in the twilight zones of dusk and dawn. This does not mean they can't be seen during the day. Very cold days and hunger may cause a bobcat to hunt for food during the day. Bobcats are predatory. They mostly eat small animals, such as rabbits, squirrels, mice and frogs. They also prey on songbirds, geese, ducks and free range chickens.

A friend has allowed me to use this nice photo which he took during our recent very cold weather. An adult male bobcat may have a home range of about 5 square miles. The female's home range is about half as big.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 31
How family businesses drive economic growth and community re...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy