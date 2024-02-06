The solitary bobcat

Bobcats are not often seen during daylight hours. They love being out hunting for food in the twilight zones of dusk and dawn. This does not mean they can't be seen during the day. Very cold days and hunger may cause a bobcat to hunt for food during the day. Bobcats are predatory. They mostly eat small animals, such as rabbits, squirrels, mice and frogs. They also prey on songbirds, geese, ducks and free range chickens.

A friend has allowed me to use this nice photo which he took during our recent very cold weather. An adult male bobcat may have a home range of about 5 square miles. The female's home range is about half as big.