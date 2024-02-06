The softer the nest the better ... apparently

These are baby mockingbirds. The white material lining their nest appears to be toilet paper.
Imagine what fun it would have been to watch the parent birds bringing the toilet paper to their nest.
It surely would have made an interesting video. I wish I could have been there to watch.
Reaching high with my cellphone, I was able to capture this image.
The three babies could hear their parents calling from mere feet away and opened their mouths wide, hoping to be fed.
Both male and female were quite agitated by my presence but did not attack me. Mockingbirds are known to dive-bomb passersby who come too close to their nest.
Mockingbirds are songbirds native to North America.
They stay year round in Southeast Missouri. I took this photo June 10 within the city limits of Cape Girardeau.
