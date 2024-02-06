All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJune 18, 2017

The softer the nest the better ... apparently

These are baby mockingbirds. The white material lining their nest appears to be toilet paper. Imagine what fun it would have been to watch the parent birds bringing the toilet paper to their nest. It surely would have made an interesting video. I wish I could have been there to watch...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

These are baby mockingbirds. The white material lining their nest appears to be toilet paper.

Imagine what fun it would have been to watch the parent birds bringing the toilet paper to their nest.

It surely would have made an interesting video. I wish I could have been there to watch.

Reaching high with my cellphone, I was able to capture this image.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The three babies could hear their parents calling from mere feet away and opened their mouths wide, hoping to be fed.

Both male and female were quite agitated by my presence but did not attack me. Mockingbirds are known to dive-bomb passersby who come too close to their nest.

Mockingbirds are songbirds native to North America.

They stay year round in Southeast Missouri. I took this photo June 10 within the city limits of Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy