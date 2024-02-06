The snail and the deer

I smiled, thinking that the snail must have felt like a fine car crossing a highway overpass. I was reminded of the story "The Tortoise and the Hare."

Thousands of kinds of land snails exist on most continents of the world. All of them move slowly on a single slick foot that has no bones and is not attached to a leg. Just thinking about that should convince you that snails are cool. And they are pretty cute, too.