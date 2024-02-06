All sections
March 30, 2019

The snail and the deer

I took this photo on March 24. Deer tracks in moist soil caught my attention. When I noticed a small garden snail crawling near one deer track, I encouraged it toward the track with a small dead leaf stem. Slowly the snail advanced until it finally went out on the span of mud that had squished between the deer's toes...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

I took this photo on March 24. Deer tracks in moist soil caught my attention. When I noticed a small garden snail crawling near one deer track, I encouraged it toward the track with a small dead leaf stem. Slowly the snail advanced until it finally went out on the span of mud that had squished between the deer's toes.

I smiled, thinking that the snail must have felt like a fine car crossing a highway overpass. I was reminded of the story "The Tortoise and the Hare."

Thousands of kinds of land snails exist on most continents of the world. All of them move slowly on a single slick foot that has no bones and is not attached to a leg. Just thinking about that should convince you that snails are cool. And they are pretty cute, too.

