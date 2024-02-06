The skinny on cemeteries

For as prominent as cemeteries are, the rules around them can be tough to find. Here at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson, we hear from a lot of people who want to know more, and we love this. The county is rich in (rife with) cemeteries. Aside from those within city limits of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, more than 200 cemeteries dot the countryside. I've heard from people all over the United States, looking for more information on either the burial or the cemetery where one of their ancestors is at rest.

At the Archive, from 2007 to 2014, long before my time here, staff and volunteers took a lot of time and dedicated effort to catalog cemeteries all over the county, photographing and meticulously recording information from the markers. All of that resulting information is here, as is a list of cemeteries with directions to most of them.

So you have directions. Let's talk legalities. In Missouri, reasonable access to cemeteries is granted by law, but that's about as far as it goes. In Cape County, there is no singular authority that handles all cemeteries. The Archive has information on cemeteries, but no authority over them. In Jackson, a small crew operates City Cemetery and Russell Heights. In Cape, the Parks and Rec Department is responsible for Old Lorimier, New Lorimier and Fairmount cemeteries. Other cemeteries are maintained privately. Some cemeteries have an association or fund that pays for maintenance and upkeep of monuments, but it really is a case-by-case situation.

My point is, the onus is on the person who wants to visit the cemetery to contact the landowner and ask for permission.