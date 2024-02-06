The simple things

Woke up tired this morning, but it was an honest tired. Marge and I had gotten up early and picked for the market until it was time to take a shower and head out. Then, after braving some rain and wind, it turned out to be a nice day. Came home worn out, so we shut up the end doors on the three tunnels, ran water for the steers, had supper and headed to bed. Worn out but satisfied with the day. Had bacon and tomato sandwiches for supper. One tomato was a huge yellow one weighing right at 1.5 pounds and a red one at 1 pound. But I did wake up this morning ready for my coffee.
About a month ago Marge and I were working in our hill garden, which is where we grow our potatoes and peppers and onions and such, and I ran a sliver in my finger off of one weed which seems to hate humans. I can normally dig the stickers out, but this one just persisted. I'd dig on it with my Buck knife until it bled and then let it kind of heal and fester before trying again. Finally the other day I noticed it had festered up pretty good, so I gave it another try. Got it. Relief. That darn thing has been sore for a month or more. Funny how some of the simplest things give one pleasure. Kind of like the bacon and tomato sandwiches from last night.
I hate spraying our garden plants with insecticides or strong chemicals so plants like zucchini and cucumber plants have a limited lifespan before the bugs kill them. About a month ago I started a bunch of zucchini and squash plants to put in our hill garden. I knew the bugs would eventually kill all our plants and they have. I think there are maybe four or five pretending to be alive, but they are toast. Our plans are to plant the zucchini and squash plants. It will be satisfying to see them start greening up and producing. We have also started a bunch of cucumber plants. We are picking a few cucumbers, but the bugs have about killed them. The new plants are ready to be transplanted. Always amazing how a tiny seed can turn into a tiny plant which will then grow and produce bunches of produce.
In the spring we always end up with a bunch of kitties. At first they have a hard time getting around and running and playing. But as they grow, they become more agile and able to jump and tumble and play fight with the other cats. Kittens will play for a while with leaves or bugs or sticks or whatever, and it seems like they run out of energy instantly and it's nap time. I've seen them kind of walking along and just crash. When we have cardboard boxes, we usually throw them out for the cats to play with. Invariably, in a short time we will have a box full of cats. When Marge and I are sitting in the shade taking a break, the cats usually entertain us unless it's too hot. If it's hot, they crash everywhere in the shade.
We have several mother cats and most of them have a baby or two or maybe a couple more. This one mother cat has three or so and another one has four, I believe. Today, six of them were huddled up to the one mother's bar enjoying some fresh milk. The bar wasn't long enough for all six, so there was a pushing contest to see who could push who aside and find a spigot. Mother put up with it for a while and finally decided she'd had enough. Simple things.
We have a lot out by our hill garden where the steers graze. Once in a while, we will be out there working and the steers are grazing. It's neat how you can hear them wrap their tongues around a bit of grass and pull it off. A cow doesn't have upper teeth so she has to pull it off or break it. They kind of chew it and down the hatch it goes. But a cow has two stomachs. Later, they kind of burp up the grass and chew on it some more. This is called chewing their cud. This time the cud goes in the other stomach and it's ready to go through their digestive system. Amazing to watch them. Almost invariably, a cow is contented when they are chewing their cud. They are so peaceful and relaxed then.
Some little things kind of cause us to pause and enjoy the moment. A cup of cold ice tea on a hot day -- it seems to just hit the spot. Maybe a cold soda on a hot day and you are sweaty and hot and there doesn't seem to be a breeze at all when all of a sudden a breeze comes by and, man, is it refreshing. That first couple of tomatoes in the spring. For me, it's those first fresh new turnips in the fall. Maybe a bowl of homemade ice cream.
Two times of the day are special for me: the time right at sunup and then right at sunset. I enjoy them both. They seem so quiet and peaceful. Not a lot of noise or activity. The one in the morning has the promise of what the day holds. The one in the evening is the finality of what the day produced. I like them both. Both times are perfect for a cup of coffee and a time for reflection.
Many of us probably need to slow down and enjoy what's going on around us. Maybe turn down the radio or even turn it off. Leave the phone in the house or silence it. If future tasks seem to mentally overwhelm you, make a list and prioritize it. Then simply take it a task at a time. Look around you and find some friends who take on life a little slower and are more thankful. I find myself getting in a rush to go do this or that or something, so I need to remind myself to enjoy the moment. Maybe a slow meal with an ice tea and a cup of wine.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.