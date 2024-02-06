The simple things

Woke up tired this morning, but it was an honest tired. Marge and I had gotten up early and picked for the market until it was time to take a shower and head out. Then, after braving some rain and wind, it turned out to be a nice day. Came home worn out, so we shut up the end doors on the three tunnels, ran water for the steers, had supper and headed to bed. Worn out but satisfied with the day. Had bacon and tomato sandwiches for supper. One tomato was a huge yellow one weighing right at 1.5 pounds and a red one at 1 pound. But I did wake up this morning ready for my coffee.

About a month ago Marge and I were working in our hill garden, which is where we grow our potatoes and peppers and onions and such, and I ran a sliver in my finger off of one weed which seems to hate humans. I can normally dig the stickers out, but this one just persisted. I'd dig on it with my Buck knife until it bled and then let it kind of heal and fester before trying again. Finally the other day I noticed it had festered up pretty good, so I gave it another try. Got it. Relief. That darn thing has been sore for a month or more. Funny how some of the simplest things give one pleasure. Kind of like the bacon and tomato sandwiches from last night.

I hate spraying our garden plants with insecticides or strong chemicals so plants like zucchini and cucumber plants have a limited lifespan before the bugs kill them. About a month ago I started a bunch of zucchini and squash plants to put in our hill garden. I knew the bugs would eventually kill all our plants and they have. I think there are maybe four or five pretending to be alive, but they are toast. Our plans are to plant the zucchini and squash plants. It will be satisfying to see them start greening up and producing. We have also started a bunch of cucumber plants. We are picking a few cucumbers, but the bugs have about killed them. The new plants are ready to be transplanted. Always amazing how a tiny seed can turn into a tiny plant which will then grow and produce bunches of produce.

In the spring we always end up with a bunch of kitties. At first they have a hard time getting around and running and playing. But as they grow, they become more agile and able to jump and tumble and play fight with the other cats. Kittens will play for a while with leaves or bugs or sticks or whatever, and it seems like they run out of energy instantly and it's nap time. I've seen them kind of walking along and just crash. When we have cardboard boxes, we usually throw them out for the cats to play with. Invariably, in a short time we will have a box full of cats. When Marge and I are sitting in the shade taking a break, the cats usually entertain us unless it's too hot. If it's hot, they crash everywhere in the shade.