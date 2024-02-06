As we continue to look at the equipment the Apostle Paul instructs us to put on for spiritual warfare, we read that we are to take up the Shield of Faith. Previously, we considered the belt of truth, the breastplate of righteousness and the gospel shoes that enable us to stand firm in the Christian faith. The Roman soldier would wear these items continuously. Beginning with the Shield of faith, the next three items were readily available, but not always in use.

Some pastors and teachers have used sports to illustrate the difference between putting on and taking up. A baseball player puts on the uniform, belt, and cleats. The player takes up a glove on defense, a helmet, and a bat on offense. We think of a shield as something that protects us from harm. We do not consider all the things God shelters us with until we are without them.

In the book of Job, Satan uses the idea of God putting a "hedge" of protection around Job as the basis for his accusation against him. He tells God that Job is only faithful because of the blessings--take away the blessings, and Job will curse God. Job 1:9-11.

In his "Through the Bible" commentary series, J. Vernon McGee gives us a list of helps God provides, that were taken from Job: