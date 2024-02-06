The secret of Uncle Joe

In a few months, I'll be 61 years old. I like this time in my life, perhaps more than any other time that has come before. Recently, I learned something that rattled my general sense of equanimity. Interested in family history, lately I've been investigating my maternal roots, ancestors I've never met but about whom bits and pieces have been shared over the years.

Mom, didn't I have an ancestor who built bridges?

No, not bridges. But you did have a great uncle who was once a notable and award-winning architect.

Oh, yes?

In investigating this great-uncle through the miracle of the Internet, it turns out that "Joseph" (his actual Christian name; his surname is being withheld) has a Wikipedia page. Having such a page is a measure of both fame and infamy. In the case of my long-ago relative, it is both.

Joseph was born in 1892 in Washington, D.C. I knew that a lot of my mother's family came from the nation's capital. He earned a degree in architecture at the age of 20 and later, when the U.S. entered World War I, he went off to fight. That conflict really messed him up, or at least this is family lore.

Back home in peacetime, Joseph put his skills to work, designing a now-prestigious Presbyterian Church, a hotel and an apartment building, among other projects. He was honored by the Washington Board of Trade and the Architects' Advisory Council.

Joseph and his wife lived in Tilden Gardens, the same luxury apartment community in which Harry Truman would later reside while a U.S. senator. Until the construction of the Watergate, Tilden Gardens was the largest apartment complex in the city.

One day, around his 40th birthday in 1932 -- three years before my mother was born -- my great-uncle Joseph came home and committed suicide. Shot himself in front of his wife. This seemingly prosperous professional tormented by wartime demons -- and perhaps other things lost in the vapors of time -- decided he couldn't live another day.