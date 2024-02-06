All sections
January 13, 2024

The seasons

Rennie Phillips

We have four "seasons" of weather here in the U.S., with the current season being winter. Most of our friends are not particularly fond of cold weather, however some do like the cold and the outdoor sports that come with it. Winter is followed by spring where the plants and grass here in Missouri begin to grow or bud out or put on leaves. Then summer arrives with its heat and storms and rains. But along comes fall or autumn with the leaves turning color and the grass browning up. The seasons are basically three months long calendarwise, but some seem longer. Summer in Missouri seems longer because of the heat, but back in Nebraska winter seemed longer with all the snow and cold weather. The seasons of the weather.

There are seasons of our life as well. We begin as a baby and in five or six years we head to kindergarten, then on to grade school and high school. It's like a season where our lives are controlled by Mom and Dad. When we head off to college, we enter a season of self-determination where we control our destiny and even our future. Some build during this season, but some fall flat and can't seem to get going,... Some find the love of their life during college or trade school which gets them started on a season of family.

The season of family is where we maybe get married and buy a house, start a family with one or two or more kids, join some fitness club and maybe even start golfing. Usually this season lasts for quite a few years. What usually ends this season is the kids leave home or we move or we get the itch to change jobs, but then the grandkids come along. More family. This season of the family may take us clear to retirement.

But about now we end up with aches and pains and Dr appointments and surgeries and sickness and pills with names one can't pronounce. It's this season of retirement when we begin to lose family and friends to death or disease. A few will end up with Alzheimer's or dementia. Almost a season of sadness but it can be a season of joy with family and friends and church.

The final season, the season where we get our affairs in order and prepare for the season of death. That's it and there isn't any more. Some will enter this season with joy and gladness while others will enter with fear and dread. How we've lived our lives during all the other seasons will determine how we enter the season of death. Billy Graham once said he was looking forward to heaven and the season of death. He even said he was anticipating the joy that the season of death would bring to him.

Before Covid Marge and I headed northwest toward Nebraska in October. We were on a day by day take it as it came trip just piddled along enjoying ourselves. We enjoyed the whole trip except driving through St Louis and Omaha. Way too many people and cars. We went to visit family and friends. A brother in law we hadn't seen for years. Some cousins we'd never met. Classmates from grade school and high school. Drove up in the Black Hills to see Crazy Horse and the Faces but the fog and 6 to 8 inches of snow wouldn't let us. Had an awesome trip.

Marge and I were both pushing 70 with me a tad closer than her. Many of our friends and relatives were older than us. We decided we'd a lot rather go visit while we could sit and visit rather than attend some funeral and pay our respects. So we visited and drank coffee and ice tea and ate and ate some more. Some we visited are already gone. Every year it gets harder and harder for Marge and I to make a 950-mile trip one way. Our eyes don't see like they used to. We're getting old.

For what it's worth go visit while you can and while you and your friends are both up and getting around.

