We have four "seasons" of weather here in the U.S., with the current season being winter. Most of our friends are not particularly fond of cold weather, however some do like the cold and the outdoor sports that come with it. Winter is followed by spring where the plants and grass here in Missouri begin to grow or bud out or put on leaves. Then summer arrives with its heat and storms and rains. But along comes fall or autumn with the leaves turning color and the grass browning up. The seasons are basically three months long calendarwise, but some seem longer. Summer in Missouri seems longer because of the heat, but back in Nebraska winter seemed longer with all the snow and cold weather. The seasons of the weather.

There are seasons of our life as well. We begin as a baby and in five or six years we head to kindergarten, then on to grade school and high school. It's like a season where our lives are controlled by Mom and Dad. When we head off to college, we enter a season of self-determination where we control our destiny and even our future. Some build during this season, but some fall flat and can't seem to get going,... Some find the love of their life during college or trade school which gets them started on a season of family.

The season of family is where we maybe get married and buy a house, start a family with one or two or more kids, join some fitness club and maybe even start golfing. Usually this season lasts for quite a few years. What usually ends this season is the kids leave home or we move or we get the itch to change jobs, but then the grandkids come along. More family. This season of the family may take us clear to retirement.

But about now we end up with aches and pains and Dr appointments and surgeries and sickness and pills with names one can't pronounce. It's this season of retirement when we begin to lose family and friends to death or disease. A few will end up with Alzheimer's or dementia. Almost a season of sadness but it can be a season of joy with family and friends and church.