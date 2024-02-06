Fall is here or supposed to be here. Our temps look like summer temps and not fall. It's supposed to be hot here. Unseasonably hot, the weather person was saying. The one thing I like about fall is the cooler temps, especially at night. Oh well, in a matter of weeks it will be cold. I was visiting with someone the other day, and they commented they hated to see summer end. I can't say that. I kind of like all the seasons.

I've enjoyed this summer. Marge retired in January, so she has been able to help me this summer. We've grown a lot of garden stuff. Grown some really awesome tomatoes we have been able to share with a lot of others. I think we planted right at 24 varieties with some keepers and some not so good. All tasted OK, but some just stood out. Kind of like a chocolate chip cookie. Some are just cookies, and some you want to get the recipe. We've had some really good peppers. We probably planted close to 15 varieties of peppers. All were good, but the orange ones and yellow ones are at the head of the class. But we have also been able to clean up around our place. Since I had trouble with my lungs several years ago, I've been limited on what I could do and how much to do. Marge has worked like a trooper mowing and cleaning.

We've spent time eating out, enjoying some wine and good food. Days have been long and nights short all summer. Daylight until close to 8:30 or 9 p.m. makes for a long day. But it has been fun.

But I'm ready for autumn and fall. I enjoy the cooler evenings and cool nights. I enjoy when the evening cools down and a cup of coffee seems to just hit the spot. I like coffee, but when it's 85 in the shade a hot cup of coffee just doesn't have that appeal it does when the temp is down in the 50s. I enjoy the trees turning color and eventually falling off which opens up the woods. With all the leaves it's hard to see in the woods, but with no leaves it kind of opens them up.

Love to watch the critters from our cats to Duchess to our steers frolic and play in the cool weather. It has been hot all summer with thousands of flies, so nothing has felt like frolicking. They are doing some running and bucking and showing off. Fall is kind of a slowdown season. Shorter days mean more time indoors and whatever goes with it. Maybe more TV or more time to cook or smoke meats or for cookouts or marshmallow roasts. Fall is a good time to build a fire and just sit and enjoy. No mosquitoes or ticks or flies. And even if there are a few, their days are doomed with winter coming.

I've always enjoyed Halloween and all that comes with it. Cutting up some pumpkins and adding a candle and letting it shine. Love the fall veggies such as winter squash and turnips. Then along comes Thanksgiving with the turkey and dressing and mashed potatoes and all. We usually have home grown corn or home canned green beans. Makes one's mouth water. Families would gather and celebrate. A celebration of bounty and family and just life in general.

Growing up on a ranch, fall was a kind of season to relax and enjoy. The hay had been stacked and the summer's work finished. There was always cattle work and shipping and such, but that meant hours on horseback. I spent many a day from sunup to sunset on the back of some horse. Calves needed weaned and then some were sent to the sale barn, but that also meant spending time riding. Dad did his own butchering, so normally in the fall when the weather cooled down Dad would butcher a steer and at least one hog. Good time of the year.