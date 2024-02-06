The search for new recipes seldom disappoints

I was talking to my niece a few days ago, and she was wanting a few new recipes, especially for main dishes to serve for supper. In the process of looking for a few recipes for her, I found a few that I want to make, too.

I have mostly entree recipes, but I couldn't help but to throw in a chocolate raspberry brownie and a couple of salads. For the entree recipes there are several using chicken, a couple of pork tenderloin and shrimp, so there should be something here that will suit about everyone.

New recipes on some of these cloudy, dreary days are a welcome treat. Have fun using these recipes and I hope they end up in your "favorites" file. Enjoy!

Loaded Broccoli Potato Pan

2 to 3 pounds of skinless chicken breast

2 bags of raw extra-large shrimp (peeled and deveined)

5-pound bag of red skin potatoes

2 bags of broccoli florets (steamtable bags)

8-ounce bag cheddar cheese Monterey Jack cheese

2 sticks of butter

Old bay seasoning

Parsley flakes

Minced garlic

Cook your chicken breast in a little oil until golden brown. Season with seasoned salt, black pepper and garlic powder. Cut into cubes after it's done cooking. Let sit for a few minutes before you cut it up.

Cut potatoes into cubes and boil in water until they are still firm but soft enough for a fork to go through.

After the shrimp is thawed, rinse well and season with Old Bay and parsley. Melt a stick of butter in a skillet and about a tablespoon of minced garlic to pan then add shrimp. Cook until shrimp are done. Usually takes a couple of minutes per side. Sprinkle a little of the parsley flakes while the shrimp is cooking. You may have to add more butter to the pan, but that will be your choice.

I like mine nice and buttery. More minced garlic can be added to the shrimp while cooking, too, if you like ... while the shrimp is cooking, I spread the potatoes in a roasting pan along with a stick of butter cut up. Sprinkle potatoes with some of the Old Bay seasonings too.

Once everything is cooked, I mix the chicken, shrimp, potatoes and broccoli together in the pan. Top with the cheeses. Sprinkle with parsley and bake in a preheated oven on 350 for about 10 to 15 minutes until the cheese is nice and melted.

Spinach Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

Bacon with citrus and raspberry ... need I say more? I love this salad!

Vinaigrette:

2 slices bacon

1/3 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

2 tablespoons brandy

1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Salad:

1 tablespoon water

1/4 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 medium Granny Smith apple, thinly sliced

4 cups bagged, pre-washed baby spinach

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup chopped peeled mango

1 tablespoon chopped walnuts, toasted

1/2 cup fresh raspberries

Prepare the vinaigrette: Cook the bacon in a nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan, crumble. Discard the drippings.

Add the orange juice, brandy, vinegar and honey to the pan; cook over medium-low heat for five minutes or until reduced to about 2 tablespoons. Stir in the bacon, salt, and pepper.

Assemble the salad: In a medium bowl, combine the water and lemon juice. Add the apple; toss to coat. Remove the apple from the bowl with a slotted spoon, place in a large bowl. Add the spinach, onion and mango to the apple. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and toss gently to coat.

Arrange about 2 1/4 cups of the salad on each of 2 plates: top each serving with 1 1/2 teaspoons walnuts and half the raspberries. Serve immediately.

Honey Garlic Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Seasoned with a simple rub and topped with an easy honey garlic sauce, the taste will melt in your mouth.

1 pound pork tenderloin

For the Rub:

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1 tablespoon garlic pepper

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, minced

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, minced

2 tablespoons butter

For the Honey Garlic Sauce:

1/2 cup honey

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1/2 cup light soy sauce

1/3 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch plus 2 tablespoons water for slurry

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove any fat from pork. Using a fork, puncture the pork in several places.

Add all the rub ingredients together in a small bowl and spread on all sides of the pork, pressing firm to really get the rub on the pork.

Using a heavy skillet, heat over medium-high heat and add butter. Allow butter melt then place pork in skillet and sear just until brown, flipping to sear all sides, about two minutes. Place skillet in the oven and roast for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile in a small saucepan add all ingredients for honey garlic sauce, except the cornstarch and water. Whisk to combine and bring to a slight boil.

Combine the cornstarch and water to create a slurry and add to sauce. Whisk until slightly thickened. Remove from heat and set aside.

Remove pork from the oven and baste with honey garlic sauce. Place the oven to high broil and broil pork for three minutes to allow sauce to caramelize. Let rest five minutes covered, slice and garnish with fresh chopped thyme and rosemary.

Raspberry Cheesecake Brownies

Enjoy homemade brownies swirled with creamy, tangy raspberry cheesecake filling and dotted with fresh raspberries. These raspberry cheesecake brownies are fruity, fudge-like, and unapologetically rich! Wait at least 3 hours before slicing and serving.

Brownie Batter:

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

2 tablespoons vegetable oil or melted coconut oil

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3/4 cup unsweetened natural or Dutch-process cocoa powder

1/2 cup all-purpose flour (spooned and leveled)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Raspberry Cheesecake Batter:

8 ounces block-style full-fat cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 egg yolk, at room temperature

1/4 cup raspberry preserves or raspberry jam

Optional: 1-2 drops pink or red gel food coloring

Optional: fresh raspberries, for topping

Adjust the oven rack to the lower-third position and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line the bottom and sides of a 9-inch square or 11Ã—7-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on the sides to easily lift the cooled brownies out of the pan. Set aside.

Make the brownie batter: Slice the butter into tablespoon-size pieces and melt in the microwave in a large heatproof bowl or in a small saucepan on the stove. (Transfer melted butter to a large bowl if using the stove.) Whisk the oil and granulated sugar into the melted butter. Let it sit for 3-5 minutes to slightly cool. Whisk in the eggs and vanilla extract until combined. Add the cocoa powder, flour, and salt and whisk until combined. Batter will be thick. Fold in the chocolate chips. Spread almost all of the brownie batter into prepared pan, reserving about 1/2 cup for top.

Make the cheesecake batter: Using a handheld mixer or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese and granulated sugar together on medium-high speed in a large bowl until the mixture is smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the flour, egg yolk, and raspberry preserves. If you'd like a pinker cheesecake layer, beat in 1 or 2 drops of pink or red food coloring.

Swirl the batters: Drop spoonfuls of the cream cheese batter on top of the prepared brownie batter. Spoon remaining brownie batter on top. Glide a knife through the layers, creating a swirl pattern. Press a few raspberries into the top, if desired.

Bake for 40-42 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with only a few moist crumbs. I recommend tenting the brownies with aluminum foil after about 25 minutes to protect the top from over-browning. Remove from the oven and place the pan on a wire rack. Cool brownies completely, at least 3 hours.

Lift the brownies out using the parchment paper overhang on the sides. Cut into squares.

Cover leftover brownies and store at room temperature for up to 1 day or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Notes: Freezing Instructions: Freeze cut brownies in single layers between sheets of parchment paper in a freezer-friendly container for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.

Jam: Use your favorite raspberry jam, with or without seeds.

Cream Cheese: Use block-style cream cheese, not the spreadable kind that comes in a tub.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Have a few slices of brisket leftover? Turn them into a gooey Brisket Grilled Cheese. This sandwich is comfort food at its best!

8 slices Italian bread or Texas toast

Butter

1 cup heaping shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup heaping shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 to 3 slices leftover brisket, shredded

Spread about 1/2 tablespoon on one side of each piece of bread. To make a sandwich, place a piece of bread buttered-side down.

Cover the unbuttered side with shredded Cheddar cheese, then a layer of brisket, followed by a layer of shredded Monterey Jack cheese.

Place another piece of bread unbuttered side down on top. Repeat for remaining sandwiches.

Heat a pan, preferably cast iron, over medium heat. Cook 1 or 2 sandwiches at a time, until golden brown on both sides and cheese is melted.

Notes: You want to use a sturdy bread for this recipe. I recommend either Italian or Texas Toast.

Pepperoni Pizza Casserole

1 pound ground meat

1 (16 ounce) box bow tie pasta

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 ounces sliced pepperoni

1 (26 ounce) jar pasta sauce

1 (10 ounce) can diced Italian style tomatoes

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 (8 ounce) package shredded Italian cheese blend

Any other pizza toppings, you can add, like black olives, sausage, onions, green peppers, etc.

Boil water and salt for pasta. Once it starts boiling, add pasta. Brown meat in a separate frying pan. When pasta is cooked, drain.

In a lightly greased 9Ã—13Ã—3-inch pan, pour a small amount of sauce to lightly coat bottom. Add a layer of pasta and add 1/2 of sauce, can of tomatoes, garlic powder, and oregano.

On top of pasta, layer the ground meat, then add a layer of pepperonis. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese, and Italian cheese. And layer more pepperoni. Top with bacon bits and anything else you like just like a pizza!

Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Cornbread Salad

There is nothing like cornbread salad made with fresh vegetables from the garden.

6 cornbread muffins crumbled (about 1 box of cornbread mix, baked)

1 small onion, chopped (can use green onions or purple onions)

1 large green pepper, chopped

1 (15.5 ounce) can dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed (can use pinto beans or any kind you prefer)

6 to 8 slices bacon cooked and crumbled (can use ham or just about any cooked meat)

1 cup fresh corn kernels cooked (can use frozen or canned)

1 small cucumber peeled and chopped (can add pickles)

3 large tomatoes chopped

1 cup shredded cheese (sharp cheddar)

2/3 cup mayonnaise or Miracle Whip

1/3 cup ranch dressing

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pinch cayenne (optional)

Layer first nine ingredients in large salad bowl. Mix together the mayonnaise and ranch dressing with the salt and pepper. Mix into salad. Put salad in refrigerator for several hours or overnight before serving. Makes 10 cups.

Notes: You can add olives, boiled eggs and any spices you like. You can just use just ranch dressing, just mayo or any combination of salad dressings. This is a wonderful dish to take to gatherings or picnics and most people love this salad.

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

Garlic Shrimp Pasta is a quick and delicious weekday recipe that's ready in under 30 minutes.