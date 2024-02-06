The search for new recipes seldom disappoints

I was talking to my niece a few days ago, and she was wanting a few new recipes, especially for main dishes to serve for supper. In the process of looking for a few recipes for her, I found a few that I want to make, too.
I have mostly entree recipes, but I couldn't help but to throw in a chocolate raspberry brownie and a couple of salads. For the entree recipes there are several using chicken, a couple of pork tenderloin and shrimp, so there should be something here that will suit about everyone.
New recipes on some of these cloudy, dreary days are a welcome treat. Have fun using these recipes and I hope they end up in your "favorites" file. Enjoy!
Cook your chicken breast in a little oil until golden brown. Season with seasoned salt, black pepper and garlic powder. Cut into cubes after it's done cooking. Let sit for a few minutes before you cut it up.
Cut potatoes into cubes and boil in water until they are still firm but soft enough for a fork to go through.
After the shrimp is thawed, rinse well and season with Old Bay and parsley. Melt a stick of butter in a skillet and about a tablespoon of minced garlic to pan then add shrimp. Cook until shrimp are done. Usually takes a couple of minutes per side. Sprinkle a little of the parsley flakes while the shrimp is cooking. You may have to add more butter to the pan, but that will be your choice.
I like mine nice and buttery. More minced garlic can be added to the shrimp while cooking, too, if you like ... while the shrimp is cooking, I spread the potatoes in a roasting pan along with a stick of butter cut up. Sprinkle potatoes with some of the Old Bay seasonings too.
Once everything is cooked, I mix the chicken, shrimp, potatoes and broccoli together in the pan. Top with the cheeses. Sprinkle with parsley and bake in a preheated oven on 350 for about 10 to 15 minutes until the cheese is nice and melted.
Source: www.recipescool.com/loaded-broccoli-potato-pan-recipe/
Bacon with citrus and raspberry ... need I say more? I love this salad!
Vinaigrette:
Salad:
Prepare the vinaigrette: Cook the bacon in a nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan, crumble. Discard the drippings.
Add the orange juice, brandy, vinegar and honey to the pan; cook over medium-low heat for five minutes or until reduced to about 2 tablespoons. Stir in the bacon, salt, and pepper.
Assemble the salad: In a medium bowl, combine the water and lemon juice. Add the apple; toss to coat. Remove the apple from the bowl with a slotted spoon, place in a large bowl. Add the spinach, onion and mango to the apple. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and toss gently to coat.
Arrange about 2 1/4 cups of the salad on each of 2 plates: top each serving with 1 1/2 teaspoons walnuts and half the raspberries. Serve immediately.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/baby-spinach-salad-with-warm-citrus-bacon-vinaigrette/?fbclid=IwAR3-4oPyUZK93C5yZJM-68WrYmjM3ysYu9e_IhVImia9UpJU4Sc9NdlTfng
Seasoned with a simple rub and topped with an easy honey garlic sauce, the taste will melt in your mouth.
For the Rub:
For the Honey Garlic Sauce:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove any fat from pork. Using a fork, puncture the pork in several places.
Add all the rub ingredients together in a small bowl and spread on all sides of the pork, pressing firm to really get the rub on the pork.
Using a heavy skillet, heat over medium-high heat and add butter. Allow butter melt then place pork in skillet and sear just until brown, flipping to sear all sides, about two minutes. Place skillet in the oven and roast for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile in a small saucepan add all ingredients for honey garlic sauce, except the cornstarch and water. Whisk to combine and bring to a slight boil.
Combine the cornstarch and water to create a slurry and add to sauce. Whisk until slightly thickened. Remove from heat and set aside.
Remove pork from the oven and baste with honey garlic sauce. Place the oven to high broil and broil pork for three minutes to allow sauce to caramelize. Let rest five minutes covered, slice and garnish with fresh chopped thyme and rosemary.
Source: www.centslessdeals.com/honey-garlic-roasted-pork-tenderloin/
Enjoy homemade brownies swirled with creamy, tangy raspberry cheesecake filling and dotted with fresh raspberries. These raspberry cheesecake brownies are fruity, fudge-like, and unapologetically rich! Wait at least 3 hours before slicing and serving.
Brownie Batter:
Raspberry Cheesecake Batter:
Adjust the oven rack to the lower-third position and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line the bottom and sides of a 9-inch square or 11Ã—7-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on the sides to easily lift the cooled brownies out of the pan. Set aside.
Make the brownie batter: Slice the butter into tablespoon-size pieces and melt in the microwave in a large heatproof bowl or in a small saucepan on the stove. (Transfer melted butter to a large bowl if using the stove.) Whisk the oil and granulated sugar into the melted butter. Let it sit for 3-5 minutes to slightly cool. Whisk in the eggs and vanilla extract until combined. Add the cocoa powder, flour, and salt and whisk until combined. Batter will be thick. Fold in the chocolate chips. Spread almost all of the brownie batter into prepared pan, reserving about 1/2 cup for top.
Make the cheesecake batter: Using a handheld mixer or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese and granulated sugar together on medium-high speed in a large bowl until the mixture is smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the flour, egg yolk, and raspberry preserves. If you'd like a pinker cheesecake layer, beat in 1 or 2 drops of pink or red food coloring.
Swirl the batters: Drop spoonfuls of the cream cheese batter on top of the prepared brownie batter. Spoon remaining brownie batter on top. Glide a knife through the layers, creating a swirl pattern. Press a few raspberries into the top, if desired.
Bake for 40-42 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with only a few moist crumbs. I recommend tenting the brownies with aluminum foil after about 25 minutes to protect the top from over-browning. Remove from the oven and place the pan on a wire rack. Cool brownies completely, at least 3 hours.
Lift the brownies out using the parchment paper overhang on the sides. Cut into squares.
Cover leftover brownies and store at room temperature for up to 1 day or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Notes: Freezing Instructions: Freeze cut brownies in single layers between sheets of parchment paper in a freezer-friendly container for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.
Jam: Use your favorite raspberry jam, with or without seeds.
Cream Cheese: Use block-style cream cheese, not the spreadable kind that comes in a tub.
Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/raspberry-cheesecake-brownies/
Have a few slices of brisket leftover? Turn them into a gooey Brisket Grilled Cheese. This sandwich is comfort food at its best!
Spread about 1/2 tablespoon on one side of each piece of bread. To make a sandwich, place a piece of bread buttered-side down.
Cover the unbuttered side with shredded Cheddar cheese, then a layer of brisket, followed by a layer of shredded Monterey Jack cheese.
Place another piece of bread unbuttered side down on top. Repeat for remaining sandwiches.
Heat a pan, preferably cast iron, over medium heat. Cook 1 or 2 sandwiches at a time, until golden brown on both sides and cheese is melted.
Notes: You want to use a sturdy bread for this recipe. I recommend either Italian or Texas Toast.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/brisket-grilled-cheese/?fbclid=IwAR0PH_KySKTvvF3HI6-8xEcpreG5191aw0nUN2PNI3vkGLZ2fkZ3v8TGdwE
Any other pizza toppings, you can add, like black olives, sausage, onions, green peppers, etc.
Boil water and salt for pasta. Once it starts boiling, add pasta. Brown meat in a separate frying pan. When pasta is cooked, drain.
In a lightly greased 9Ã—13Ã—3-inch pan, pour a small amount of sauce to lightly coat bottom. Add a layer of pasta and add 1/2 of sauce, can of tomatoes, garlic powder, and oregano.
On top of pasta, layer the ground meat, then add a layer of pepperonis. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese, and Italian cheese. And layer more pepperoni. Top with bacon bits and anything else you like just like a pizza!
Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Source: www.hoverlake.com/mamas-pizza-casserole/2/
There is nothing like cornbread salad made with fresh vegetables from the garden.
Layer first nine ingredients in large salad bowl. Mix together the mayonnaise and ranch dressing with the salt and pepper. Mix into salad. Put salad in refrigerator for several hours or overnight before serving. Makes 10 cups.
Notes: You can add olives, boiled eggs and any spices you like. You can just use just ranch dressing, just mayo or any combination of salad dressings. This is a wonderful dish to take to gatherings or picnics and most people love this salad.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/southern-cornbread-salad/?fbclid=IwAR09TWSSXqDqQx-LVWbE6TH_jLO3Voet5r4xO4-e-VuVB3l3LaPzyuRsSU
Garlic Shrimp Pasta is a quick and delicious weekday recipe that's ready in under 30 minutes.
Boil pasta al dente according to package directions. Reserve 3/4 cup of pasta water for later.
Heat olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter over medium high heat. Season shrimp with lemon pepper and lemon zest if using. Add to pan and cook 3 minutes. Add garlic and continue cooking until shrimp is pink and cooked through (about 2 more minutes). Remove from pan.
Add white wine to deglaze pan.
Add tomatoes to hot pan and stir just until heated. Add pasta, shrimp and remaining butter to pan. Toss to combine adding pasta water if needed to keep noodles moist (you likely will only need about 1/4 cup).
Divide pasta over 4 bowls and top with parmesan cheese and parsley.
Source: www.centslessdeals.com/garlic-shrimp-pasta/?fbclid=IwAR07Ex_feK_u4lSPUjFVxuwnAzFI_AA4RhGYJXbDdFueiXnNzUX3gxvHw4s
These Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings are so yummy and easy to make. They are full of flavor and only take a few minutes to come together.
Preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees for 3-4 minutes
Pat chicken pieces dry with a paper towel.
Mix Parmesan cheese, garlic, parsley, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Toss chicken pieces in cheese mixture until coated. Place chicken in bottom of air fryer basket and set timer to 10-12 minutes.
After 12 minutes, use tongs to flip chicken. Fry again for 12 minutes.
Remove chicken from basket with tongs and sprinkle with more Parmesan cheese and parsley.
Serve with your favorite dipping sauce. We like ranch, and buffalo.
Notes: I suggest spraying all of the insert with cooking spray before you put the chicken in! It makes things so much easier when cleaning
Be sure to watch your chicken. It isn't going to hurt your chicken to open it up and check! So, check the last few minutes to make sure it isn't going to burn!
You can cook all kinds of chicken with this recipe! Try the drumsticks, and chicken breasts!
Source: www.sixsistersstuff.com/recipe/garlic-parmesan-chicken-wings-in-an-air-fryer/#wprm-recipe-container-100123
Vegetables:
Chicken:
Prepare The Vegetables: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Lightly spray an 18x13-inch large, rimmed sheet pan with nonstick spray.
On the prepared pan, toss together the green beans, potatoes, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper to taste. Spread the vegetables out in a single layer. Bake until partially cooked, about 20 minutes.
Prepare the Chicken: While the vegetables are cooking, season the chicken with the salt and pepper to taste. Put the flour in a shallow plate and put the egg in a medium bowl. Put the panko in another shallow plate. Dredge each chicken cutlet lightly in the flour, then dip in the egg, shaking off the excess. Dredge in the panko, lightly pressing to evenly coat. Set aside on a plate.
Remove the pan of vegetables from the oven, stir them together, the push to one side. Place the chicken on the other side of the pan and spray the tops with olive oil spray. Return to the oven and bake until the chicken is golden, and the potatoes are cooked through, about 15 minutes. Switch the oven to broil and broil until the top of the chicken is browned slightly, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and squeeze the lemon half over the vegetables.
Top the chicken with the capers and parsley, and serve with the lemon wedges on the side
Notes: Gluten-free adaptions: to make this recipe gluten-free, sub gluten-free flour for the all-purpose and sub gluten-free breadcrumbs for regular.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/crispy-chicken-schnitzel/?fbclid=IwAR3pTwIWTkBbXWFgtriF4xgK8P3vqnojTGAD6jjwRxdz0nTNq4nErzUbfX8
Italian Herb Bruschetta Chicken is a low carb alternative to a traditional Bruschetta! Transform ordinary chicken into a delicious, flavorful meal!
For The Chicken:
For The Topping:
Season chicken with Italian seasoning, garlic and salt. Heat oil in a grill pan or skillet, and sear chicken breasts over medium-high heat until browned on both sides and cooked through (about 6 minutes each side). Remove from pan; set aside and allow to rest.
Combine the tomatoes, red onion, basil, olive oil in a bowl. Season with salt. Top each chicken breast with the tomato mixture and parmesan cheese.
Serve immediately with balsamic glaze (optional).
For The Balsamic Glaze: (If making from scratch, prepare while chicken is cooking.) Combine sugar (if using) and vinegar in a small saucepan over high heat and bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low; allow to simmer for 5-8 minutes or until mixture has thickened and reduced to a glaze. (If not using sugar, allow to reduce for 12-15 minutes on low heat).
Notes: If you don't have Italian seasoning, use Italian dried herbs. Or combine 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1 teaspoon dried basil, and 1 teaspoon dried parsley together.
Source: www.cafedelites.com/italian-herb-bruschetta-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR01291FVBmHpDUujfFYR8IKRcUnfB8vyj2fK3IX8o4TcBh2cTqGf0WsYPg#recipe
For the chicken seasoning:
To prepare the chicken bites recipe and asparagus in garlic butter sauce: Start to slice chicken breasts into bite-sized chunks and season with salt, pepper, and onion powder. Let sit on a shallow plate while you prepare the asparagus.
Wash and trim the ends of the asparagus, blanch them in boiling water for 2 minutes, then soak them in ice water to stop the cooking. This way, asparagus will cook faster and evenly in the skillet. You can skip this step if you have skinny asparagus. Drain and set aside.
Melt half the butter (1/4 cup) with olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Gently stir-fry the chicken bites on all sides until golden brown. Lower the temperature and add one teaspoon of minced garlic and Italian seasoning. Stir and cook the chicken bites for one minute more until the garlic is fragrant. Remove the chicken bites from the skillet and set aside on a plate. You might work in batches to avoid crowding the pan and have steamed chicken bites instead of browned ones.
In the same skillet over medium-high, add the remaining teaspoon of minced garlic, then deglaze with chicken broth (or wine). Bring to a simmer and allow to reduce to half the volume. Add the remaining 1/4 cup butter, lemon juice, hot sauce, and parsley. Give a quick stir to combine.
Add the blanched asparagus and toss for 2 minutes to cook it up. Push asparagus on the side and add the sauteed chicken bites back to the pan and stir for another minute to reheat. Garnish the chicken and asparagus with more parsley, crushed chili pepper, and lemon slices, and serve your garlic butter chicken bites and asparagus immediately.
Source: www.fleurdelolly.blogspot.com/2023/02/garlic-butter-chicken-bites-with-lemon.html?fbclid=IwAR1rHpUAX7OFjDMS_YB7Ca8L271MkvByH9SsVb8NJoGt_miKxHZVInhl-mI
This Creamy Garlic Chicken is an easy one-pan weeknight dinner! It's made with juicy slices of chicken simmered in a rich, flavorful cream sauce.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.
Meanwhile, split chicken breasts (butterflying them) to make two thinner pieces. Simply place your chicken breasts on a cutting board and place one hand flat on top. Use a sharp knife to cut the chicken breast in the middle all the way through.
Season chicken with salt and pepper and fry on each side until golden (you might need to do two batches if your pan is small), about 3-4 minutes per side. Add the garlic to the pan and cook 1 minute until fragrant.
Add the cream, broth, parsley, salt and pepper. Cook and stir on medium heat until sauce is bubbly and thickened slightly and chicken is cooked through. The best way to tell if it is cooked through is to check with a meat thermometer — it should be at least 165 degrees inside.
The sauce will continue to thicken as it sits. If it's not as thick as you like, stir together 1/2 teaspoon corn starch and 1 teaspoon water and add to sauce while simmering to thicken further.
Notes: You can use whole chicken breasts if you would like but they will need twice as long to cook, and you will want to add more sauce. If you want enough sauce for pasta (and you like a lot of sauce on your pasta!) I recommend doubling the sauce and adding 1 teaspoon corn starch — the increased amount of liquid takes longer to thicken on its own.
Whole garlic cloves will give a more subtle garlic flavor — just in case you have those who don't like the minced garlic texture.
Optional: you can dust your chicken with flour or corn starch before frying for more even browning and a thicker crust.
Substitutions: I do not recommend any other cream for this recipe — only heavy whipping cream will thicken on its own without any flour or corn starch.
I do not recommend jarred garlic or garlic powder for this recipe — fresh has the best flavor!
Source: www.thereciperebel.com/creamy-garlic-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR1gZxWP9NeyC2YkZ2keLvgX3eb5wKg8qQR1P7RCSkZZt9eOlMmP2YhT1iM
A sweet glazed ultra-tender cut of pork that's perfect for a weeknight dinner or entertaining.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a pan with foil and place a cooking rack on top. Set aside.
Mix 1/4 cup maple syrup, molasses, vinegar, ginger and paprika together in a liquid measuring cup and set aside.
Line another baking sheet with foil (for easy clean up) and add cornstarch, sugar, salt, and pepper to the middle of the pan, mix it together and spread it out. Pour oil in a large non-stick skillet and heat over medium-high heat.
Pat the tenderloins dry with a paper towel and then dredge in the cornstarch mixture. Shake off excess and then place in the heated pan. Repeat with the other loin and place an inch apart from the other loin. Sear on all sides (about 8 to 10 minutes).
Place tenderloins on rack. Pour off any fat in the skillet and then add the syrup mix and cook for 3 minutes while stirring and scraping the bottom of the pan. Turn off heat. Remove 3 tablespoons of the sauce from the pan and set aside. Brush the tenderloins with a tablespoon (each) of the glaze left in the pan. Place in the oven for 15 minutes, remove, and baste again. Repeat basting every 4 minutes (about 2 to 3 times) until the internal temperature of the thickest part is at least 145 degrees. Remove from oven and let rest 10 minutes.
While the pork rests, mix the remaining 3 tablespoons of maple syrup with the syrup mixture you reserved. Brush 1 tablespoon onto loins, slice, and serve with remaining sauce for drizzling over.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/maple-glazed-pork-tenderloin/?fbclid=IwAR2MA013E9oEpWwIuLVKvKQCbTZWPZX6SHJXRzLalxQ6557Fi0rjggk1GFw
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
