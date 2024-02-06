The same old, same old dejÃ  vu

Attorney General Merrick Garland has just announced the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith.

But Smith's team will not look into the Biden family quid pro quo syndicate nor its incriminating confessionals on Hunter Biden's laptop.

Instead, it will further investigate Donald Trump's possession of presidential records that were hauled off from Mar-a-Lago, as well as his purported role in the Jan. 6 "insurrection."

We know the script that will follow because we suffered through it for 22 months and spent $40 million for it under Robert Mueller's special counsel team.

First, the Smith investigation will bear no resemblance to special counsel John Durham's probes. The media ignored Durham. His team did not leak to the press. And neither a Washington, D.C. nor northern Virginia jury was ever likely to convict any perceived enemy of Trump.

Second, upon the announcement of Smith's legal staffers, the media will grow giddy that their resumes portend another "dream team," "all-stars," or "a hunter-killer team."

Puff pieces will blanket the media. They will attest, just like "good Ol' Bob Mueller," that the former Obama Justice Department public integrity unit lawyer Smith is "an old hand," "tough but fair," "nonpartisan," and a "prosecutor's prosecutor."

Weeks into the investigation, the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, or MSNBC will darkly inform their audiences that "unnamed sources close to the investigation tell us that "a bombshell" is about to go off.

Perhaps the "stunning development" will be similar to the fake "walls are closing in" scoop about the conspiratorial pinging in Trump tower from the Alfa Bank in Russia, or the "game-changer" Christopher Steele-fed, pee-pee, Moscow hotel room fable.

Yet one thing that will be different this time around is that the Biden administration is in power. Garland remains an unapologetic, embittered partisan. He is fresh off siccing a now-weaponized FBI on school kids' parents and various MAGA enemies of the state.

After two prior failed impeachment trials, a failed special counsel's investigation, and a failed and biased Jan. 6 committee probe, Washington government lawyers know that their last and only Wile E. Coyote chance of catching the Roadrunner and now presidential candidate Trump is to get at least something into the hands of a Washington, D.C. jury.

We also know the script of the 2024 election from the last two elections. Election Day 2004 will be an afterthought. Election Night will be an introduction to Election Month.