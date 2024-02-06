The sacred waiting

Advent.

Here we are again, within this mystery of preparing to celebrate what has already happened in hope of what will happen again. It is a pause within movement. A time to stand in the present with one hand reaching back into the past and one hand stretched forward into the future. A time to let ourselves be the meeting point, the residence of the tension of this knowledge of what we have seen and this hope of what we have not yet. A time to let ourselves, as Augustine writes in "Confessions," become a question. When, Lord? Empty me of my answers.

"Advent" is the first part of the word "adventure" -- they derive in their own ways from the Latin advenire, "to come." To adventure, dictionary.com states, is to "engage in a hazardous and exciting activity, especially the exploration of unknown territory." Shakespeare used it, Merriam-Webster cites, in a way that meant "to take the risk." To risk becoming quiet so we might hear. To engage in a way that is full of open intention. To offer our own comforting ways of safety for one that might lead us on a donkey or through a desert to explore the unknown territory of a familiar journey, the unknown territory of places we have never been, the unknown territory of ourselves.

In the essay "Something Happens," Alfonse Borysewicz reflects upon a narrative he once wrote about himself for the literary journal "Image:" "Looking back, I now realize what was missing: the abandonment of certitude, the willingness to give up on making sense of it all and the honesty to admit it. When we let go of our certitude, as Samuel Beckett puts it, something happens."