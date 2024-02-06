The RiverHouse: A fine place for food and wine

Sometimes when I walk into an eatery new to me, I have the thought, "Why have I never been here before?" or "Why haven't I heard more about this place?" That was my immediate reaction upon stepping foot in the RiverHouse. Located just outside of Scott City right on the Mighty Mississippi, RiverHouse has been hiding from me since 2014. The proprietors bill it as "a wine place," and that is certainly the case, but don't believe that's all there is.

The RiverHouse has a full menu with wine recommendations listed for each dish, if you're so inclined to indulge. I loved this, because though I know the basics, I appreciated having a sommelier of sorts right on the menu. They also have a very reasonably priced Wine Flight, which is three wines of your choice (the very expensive wines aren't available) in tiny carafes. This way, if you are unsure what you like, you get to sample before you commit. These are fair-sized samples and well worth the money. We ended up settling on the White Sangria punch. It was smooth, fruity and sweet like a summer's day.

The menu honestly surprised me. So many wine places focus on just the wine, and leave the food awkwardly serving as a flourish for the wine. Not so with the RiverHouse. I could easily visit without buying a drop of alcohol just to try some of the creations on the menu. Next time I go, I will try the Crawdaddy Special. It is a dip with a crawfish and cream cheese base, mixed with some peppers and onions and served with crostini bread. But this time we tried some sandwiches.

I ordered the French Dip Sandwich. The steak on the sandwich was excellent with a dark smokiness. Piled with sauteed onions and loaded with gouda cheese, each bite was dipped into the earthy au jus sauce. The bread loaf was sturdy enough to retain shape and a little crispiness even after dipping.

My husband ordered the winner though, the RiverHouse Special. They call it "a pumped up grilled cheese," but this description does not do it justice. Made with three cheeses (cheddar, pepper jack and cream cheese), they then stacked bacon, avocado and tomato on it. Do you like avocado toast? Because this is like the world's best, most extreme avocado toast. I got a few bites of it, and the creamy avocado, sharp pepper jack cheese and smoky bacon mixed so well with that summery tomato. Just try it. You'll see what I mean.