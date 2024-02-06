All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesSeptember 5, 2020

The rise, fall and revival of drive-in movie theaters

Our new era of social distancing has brought one silver lining: drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback. Richard Hollingshead of New Jersey is credited with developing the drive-in concept. In 1933, he received Patent #1,909,537 for a parking ramp layout that provided unobstructed views of a movie screen for a large number of automobiles...

James Baughn
G.D. Fronabarger took this photo showing the entrance to Star Vue Drive-In in 1954. A story in the Southeast Missourian noted, "The neon sign in front, the largest between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, is mounted in a panel 33 by 76 feet in size."
G.D. Fronabarger took this photo showing the entrance to Star Vue Drive-In in 1954. A story in the Southeast Missourian noted, "The neon sign in front, the largest between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, is mounted in a panel 33 by 76 feet in size."Southeast Missourian archive

Our new era of social distancing has brought one silver lining: drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback.

Richard Hollingshead of New Jersey is credited with developing the drive-in concept. In 1933, he received Patent #1,909,537 for a parking ramp layout that provided unobstructed views of a movie screen for a large number of automobiles.

His patent was overturned April 8, 1949, opening the door for drive-in theaters to proliferate across the country without paying royalties. Entrepreneurs were quick to seize the opportunity as the post-war baby boom brought strong demand for family-friendly entertainment. Couples seeking a little privacy, if you know what I mean, also played a role.

According to the Cinema Treasures website, Sikeston had two drive-ins by July 1949. Soon after, the first Cape Girardeau drive-in opened Aug. 12, 1949, near the Municipal Airport on U.S. 61. Known simply as Cape Drive-In, it featured room for 500 vehicles.

The owners were Carl Milne, Howard Bates and William Hipes. This team later built a second theater, Star Vue Drive-In, off North Kingshighway. It opened May 26, 1954, boasting a 700-vehicle capacity and a screen that was 86 feet wide.

Bloomer Amusement Co. acquired both venues in 1957. The smaller Cape Drive-In was shuttered at the end of the 1957 season. Star Vue was bought by Kerasotes Theatres in 1973 and closed in 1983. The site is now occupied by Fountainbleau Lodge, although traces of the original ramp system are still faintly visible on aerial imagery.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Jackson, William Sherman opened a drive-in just north of the city park May 27, 1952. Operating under various names, this theater continued until Sept. 30, 1973. It closed to make room for an expansion of the city park and a new swimming pool.

Two drive-ins opened within days of each other in 1955 near Chaffee. Montgomery Drive-In was located at Blomeyer, while Home of the Stars Drive-In was located just south of Chaffee.

Drive-ins reached their peak nationwide in 1958. More than 4,000 drive-in theaters were in operation, accounting for almost 25% of all movie screens.

However, the industry soon started to decline. The biggest factor was an increase in real estate prices. Drive-ins were typically built on cheap land on the outskirts of towns, but as cities grew, those lots became prized by developers.

As a result, the number of remaining drive-ins in the U.S. has dwindled to less than 400. Only two original drive-ins have remained in business in Southeast Missouri: 21 Drive-In near Van Buren and Starlite Drive-In near Potosi.

Saving drive-in theaters has been a difficult battle for historic preservationists, but the tide is turning. The former drive-in site at Blomeyer, with its massive vine-encrusted screen still standing, is set to be reopened this fall as "Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In."

Will 1950s nostalgia be enough to support the revival of drive-in theaters after the need for social distancing goes away? We shall see.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnDec. 4
Smith: Making the border secure again
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
ColumnNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
ColumnNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and com...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy