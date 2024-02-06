The right to education

February 1865, a month after slavery was abolished in Missouri, the State Legislature approved annual appropriations of $25 for the education of Union soldier's orphans from Cape Girardeau County. Ten of the 22 children were of African descent, including three children of James and Harriet Ivers. But no school existed to admit black students. Laws enacted in 1847 still stood in Missouri, making it a crime to instruct African-Americans -- free or enslaved -- to read or write. By November, legislators wrote into the new State Constitution requirements for township boards of education to provide "Common Schools for Colored Children," to afford the advantages and privileges of education wherever 20 students, ages 6-21, were in residence but provided no funding.

People were in place in the city of Cape Girardeau, ready and capable to provide rudimentary education for the newly freed population before law required it. In August 1865, as Union troops concluded four years of military occupation and left town, Samuel Newlin opened the first sessions of school for students of African descent. "Professor" Newlin was described in census data as mulatto, born in North Carolina about 1839. Strategically, Newlin shaped the city's future during this critical period of social reorganization. In only his mid-20s, he had already proved his leadership in organizing lasting, foundational institutions on which Cape Girardeau's black population would build for centuries to come. In 1863, Newlin was one of four men instrumental in the formation of St. James Methodist "Mission Society," which evolved into St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church, intricately situated to societal uplift to the present day.