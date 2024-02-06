The Reynolds House: Not to be forgotten

At 623 N. Main St. is a quaint brick French Colonial house and smokehouse, witness to many neighborhood changes since coming into existence 162 years ago. Deemed one of the oldest homes in Cape Girardeau, the Reynolds House sits forlorn as the world seems to pass it by unnoticed.
This historical treasure of the city was built by an Englishman, James Reynolds, who moved here in 1852 from St. Louis where he ran a large flour mill at the present site of Union Station. He became aware of the Robert Sturdivant-Ben Horrell flour mill in the vicinity of North Main Street and pursued the purchase of Sturdivant's half interest, becoming partners with Horrell. In 1860 Horrell deeded his half of the mill and property to Reynolds.
The five-acre tract on which the mill sat extended from Old Lorimier Cemetery to the Mississippi River. It was within this acreage James Reynolds chose to build his home for his wife, Christiann (nee Von Ohlhausin), and their five daughters, Elizabeth; Victoria; Julia; Texas "Texie" (named for the new state in the Union), and California "Callie" (named for Reynolds' participation in the Gold Rush).
Reynolds chose Joseph Lansmon from the Alsace-Lorraine to begin construction of the house in 1857. Lansmon was also chosen the same year to build a new Union Steam Mill for the partnership, thought to be one of the earliest steam mills in Southeast Missouri.
The architect for the domicile was Edwin Deane, who was responsible for the woodwork, including the "nine over six" windows, five carved fireplace mantles, six panel doors, transoms, and sidelights. The house was laid on a sandstone foundation and included two deep cellar rooms. Adding to the interest of the home was a large front porch from which the family could view an endless parade of river boats shipping their flour to New Orleans for the European market.
At the time of construction, the only road to the home was on the Levee Road, which was later taken over by the Frisco Railroad. The large bluff of Fort A was quarried by the Kallas Brothers for lime, which created the 200 block of North Main during the 1870s.
The only remaining outbuilding on the property is the 14-foot-by-14-foot smokehouse with hipped roof. The heavy wooden beams with hooks inside are blackened by years of smoking meat.
James Reynolds died Nov. 14, 1865, leaving his widow use of the property for her lifetime, then divided among their children. Christiann lived to celebrate her 100th birthday on Oct. 28, 1908, at which time a large party of 26 ladies in the community helped her celebrate with a large birthday cake. Mrs. Reynolds died the following Feb. 6.
With the purchase of the house by Burton Gerhardt in 1981 and gifted to the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau, the house obtained the status of the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
Presently, the historic property is owned by the Reynolds House Foundation. Some reconstruction work is now being done on the house.
