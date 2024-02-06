The Reynolds family of Morehouse, Missouri

John Clayborn "Clabe" Reynolds relocated his family to Morehouse, Missouri, from Pope County, Illinois, in the 1910s. He married Louella Harmon Reynolds on Oct. 23, 1904. Four children were born to this marriage: Charles "Baker" Reynolds, Thelma Reynolds, Nell Reynolds, and Roy Reynolds (died in infancy).
Clabe Reynolds operated Reynolds Barber Shop adjacent to his home in Morehouse. In the 1940s and 1950s, he cultivated an expansive tulip garden on his property which drew visitors from Southeast Missouri and surrounding states.
The three surviving children graduated from Morehouse High School, where Baker was active in football and basketball. After graduation, he served in the United States Army during World War II and was an active member in the Morehouse Masonic Lodge. He joined his father's barber shop. He married Barbara Tullock on Sept. 9, 1961, who had two daughters and a son from a previous marriage.
The sisters, Thelma and Nell Reynolds, never married. After high school, they enrolled in the teacher training program offered at Southeast Missouri State College in Cape Girardeau. Their teaching careers began after the program's completion.
When government laws mandated that teachers have a college degree, they received their diplomas in 1956, Thelma from Arizona State University and Nell from Southeast Missouri State University.
The sisters devoted their life to their students and membership in the Order of the Eastern Star. They both retired from teaching in the 1970s after 78 years of combined service. They lived in the family home until their deaths. They are buried beside their father in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sikeston, Missouri.