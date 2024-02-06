The Reynolds family of Morehouse, Missouri

John Clayborn "Clabe" Reynolds relocated his family to Morehouse, Missouri, from Pope County, Illinois, in the 1910s. He married Louella Harmon Reynolds on Oct. 23, 1904. Four children were born to this marriage: Charles "Baker" Reynolds, Thelma Reynolds, Nell Reynolds, and Roy Reynolds (died in infancy).

Clabe Reynolds operated Reynolds Barber Shop adjacent to his home in Morehouse. In the 1940s and 1950s, he cultivated an expansive tulip garden on his property which drew visitors from Southeast Missouri and surrounding states.

The three surviving children graduated from Morehouse High School, where Baker was active in football and basketball. After graduation, he served in the United States Army during World War II and was an active member in the Morehouse Masonic Lodge. He joined his father's barber shop. He married Barbara Tullock on Sept. 9, 1961, who had two daughters and a son from a previous marriage.