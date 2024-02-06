All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresMarch 2, 2019
The Reynolds family of Morehouse, Missouri
John Clayborn "Clabe" Reynolds relocated his family to Morehouse, Missouri, from Pope County, Illinois, in the 1910s. He married Louella Harmon Reynolds on Oct. 23, 1904. Four children were born to this marriage: Charles "Baker" Reynolds, Thelma Reynolds, Nell Reynolds, and Roy Reynolds (died in infancy)...
Garret B. Kremer-Wright avatar
Garret B. Kremer-Wright
This is an undated photograph of the Reynolds family of Morehouse, Missouri, left to right, Nell, John "Cabe", Thelma, and Charles "Baker" Reynolds.
This is an undated photograph of the Reynolds family of Morehouse, Missouri, left to right, Nell, John "Cabe", Thelma, and Charles "Baker" Reynolds.Courtesy of the State Historical Society of Missouri

John Clayborn "Clabe" Reynolds relocated his family to Morehouse, Missouri, from Pope County, Illinois, in the 1910s. He married Louella Harmon Reynolds on Oct. 23, 1904. Four children were born to this marriage: Charles "Baker" Reynolds, Thelma Reynolds, Nell Reynolds, and Roy Reynolds (died in infancy).

Clabe Reynolds operated Reynolds Barber Shop adjacent to his home in Morehouse. In the 1940s and 1950s, he cultivated an expansive tulip garden on his property which drew visitors from Southeast Missouri and surrounding states.

The three surviving children graduated from Morehouse High School, where Baker was active in football and basketball. After graduation, he served in the United States Army during World War II and was an active member in the Morehouse Masonic Lodge. He joined his father's barber shop. He married Barbara Tullock on Sept. 9, 1961, who had two daughters and a son from a previous marriage.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The sisters, Thelma and Nell Reynolds, never married. After high school, they enrolled in the teacher training program offered at Southeast Missouri State College in Cape Girardeau. Their teaching careers began after the program's completion.

When government laws mandated that teachers have a college degree, they received their diplomas in 1956, Thelma from Arizona State University and Nell from Southeast Missouri State University.

The sisters devoted their life to their students and membership in the Order of the Eastern Star. They both retired from teaching in the 1970s after 78 years of combined service. They lived in the family home until their deaths. They are buried beside their father in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sikeston, Missouri.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy