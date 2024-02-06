The revolutionary act of kindness

I would like to propose a revolutionary idea. An idea that is so absurd that its mere mentioning will raise scoffers and doubters alike. An idea so simple that naysayers and commentators will immediately identify its flaws. An idea that seemed once commonplace that in the twenty-first century it seems out of place. The radical proposal that is both counterintuitive and countercultural is practicing the habit of kindness.
Kindness goes against the grain of our culture of self-promotion. Occasionally acts of kindness will make their way to the front page of the newspapers and headline the evening news because they are, unfortunately, shocking. "Someone was kind, unselfish! They did something for another without any expectation in return? That is too hard to believe. Put that on the news." Kindness is too often rare. Too often unseen. Too often pushed aside.
Kindness is being aware of others around you and also caring for them. In our selfie-absorbed society we are barely aware that there is another around let alone we care about them. Kindness takes into consideration that the next car over does not want to hear my stereo. Kindness. Kindness is being the one who brings joy to a gloomy cashier's line. The habit of practicing kindness flows from the character of someone who is demonstrating actions without expected gain, recognition, or opportunity to update their social media account status.
Kindness is acting toward others, even those you do not know, as you want to be treated. "Put on then, ... kindness ..." Paul writes in Colossians 3:12. Kindness is, then, actions that we choose to take. Much like the clothing, we select in the morning that we "put on" for the day we too put on kindness to act on and carry out throughout the day.
Kindness is extending grace to others because you have been given much grace. God's grace is an act of kindness. Those who have received his grace have received his kindness and are therefore reflectors of that same kindness. Those who know how great and amazing grace is are eager to share that same kindness.
Being kind should never be considered unnecessary. We choose to set the tone of our culture. We can establish a tone of loud talking heads outdoing each other or we can set the tone of kindness, especially in disagreement. You can never go wrong with the habit of kindness.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.