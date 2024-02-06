The revolutionary act of kindness

I would like to propose a revolutionary idea. An idea that is so absurd that its mere mentioning will raise scoffers and doubters alike. An idea so simple that naysayers and commentators will immediately identify its flaws. An idea that seemed once commonplace that in the twenty-first century it seems out of place. The radical proposal that is both counterintuitive and countercultural is practicing the habit of kindness.

Kindness goes against the grain of our culture of self-promotion. Occasionally acts of kindness will make their way to the front page of the newspapers and headline the evening news because they are, unfortunately, shocking. "Someone was kind, unselfish! They did something for another without any expectation in return? That is too hard to believe. Put that on the news." Kindness is too often rare. Too often unseen. Too often pushed aside.

Kindness is being aware of others around you and also caring for them. In our selfie-absorbed society we are barely aware that there is another around let alone we care about them. Kindness takes into consideration that the next car over does not want to hear my stereo. Kindness. Kindness is being the one who brings joy to a gloomy cashier's line. The habit of practicing kindness flows from the character of someone who is demonstrating actions without expected gain, recognition, or opportunity to update their social media account status.