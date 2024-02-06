The resurrection of Jesus gives hope

Do you know what Easter is all about? People celebrate the Easter Bunny and have Easter egg hunts or large gatherings for food, fun and games. I remember as a child our family had a cake in the shape of a cross with yellow and white icing. It was delicious, but I wondered why anyone would want to eat the cross. There is no doubt strange practices get mixed into our holiday traditions. Let us not forget the resurrection of Jesus.

As a Christian, I try to keep the focus on Jesus at Christmas and Easter. We may not know the exact date of Jesus' birth or resurrection, but history testifies of his reality. Followers of Jesus hold the resurrection as a foundational Christian belief. As someone said, Jesus' birth proves his humanity, and his resurrection proves his deity.

There have always been people who refuse to believe. Even the Apostle Thomas did not believe until he touched the risen Lord's hands and side. The Apostle Paul discusses faith in the risen Lord in 1 Corinthians 15.

Early in the chapter, Paul points out those who believed in vain. This means their faith was incomplete; they either did not take their commitment to follow Christ seriously, or they were lacking clear understanding of the Gospel. The author then explains Jesus died for our sins according to the Scriptures, he was buried, he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures.

He goes on to tell how Jesus had appeared to over 500 people. Then he referenced his own conversion story. Clearly, the early church believed Jesus was resurrected from the dead and ascended bodily into heaven. The disciples scattered when Jesus was arrested, and Peter denied being a follower of Jesus three times. There was a dramatic shift from fear to boldness. Seeing the risen Christ gave them the courage to face death.