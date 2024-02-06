The resurrection

By Robert Hurtgen

He is risen. All of Christianity hinges on those three words. The gospel accounts -- Matthew, Mark, Luke and John -- are clear that even those who gave up everything to follow him were full of grief and fear when he was rushed to trial and executed. They grieved for Jesus, whom they loved.

They were full of fear because if the leaders of the Sanhedrin could so easily turn his popularity among the people against him, they could only imagine what they would do to them. So, in fear they sat in a room, doors locked, windows barred. They were full of despair, overwhelmed by grief and driven by fear.

A group of women returned to the tomb that Sunday morning. They had previously gone with Joseph of Arimathea on Friday, accompanying the body of Jesus shortly before Sabbath was to begin.

With Sabbath so soon to begin there was no time to make the right preparations. Joseph had managed to secure Jesus' body from Pilate, the Roman governor of the province, who was surprised that he was already dead.

Pilate agreed to the request. He released the body to Joseph, who then placed the corpse in a new tomb carved out of stone for his family's use. Perhaps even his own.