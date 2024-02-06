All sections
FeaturesJune 5, 2021

The red poppy story

National Poppy Day is celebrated each year on the Friday before Memorial Day. Shortly after World War I ended, an American military officer noticed thousands of red poppies growing among rows of small wooden crosses lining what was a battlefield in Belgium. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

National Poppy Day is celebrated each year on the Friday before Memorial Day.

Shortly after World War I ended, an American military officer noticed thousands of red poppies growing among rows of small wooden crosses lining what was a battlefield in Belgium. The officer, Lt. Col. John McCrae wrote a poem titled "In Flanders Field" which was published in 1915. A few years later the red poppy was designated as the U.S. National Emblem of Remembrance. Each year the American Veterans of Foreign Wars pass out paper red poppies and ask for donations to help wounded American veterans.

I took this photo of a red poppy on National Poppy Day. It is growing in my garden.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

