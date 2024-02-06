The realities of abortion

Social media was all about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Tax the Rich" dress at the Met Gala. But the more important outfit was worn by her Congressional colleague Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who dressed as a suffragette. The suffragettes were largely against abortion. But earlier in the week, Maloney had cheered on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as Hochul invited Texas women seeking abortions to visit New York.

Hochul gave that invitation in Central Park, near a statue depicting Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

Stanton, a prominent suffragette, called abortion "infanticide" and wrote: "when we consider that women are treated as property, it is degrading to women that we should treat our children as property to be disposed of as we see fit." Anthony said: "Sweeter even than to have had the joy of caring for children of my own has it been to me to help bring about a better state of things for mothers generally, so that their unborn little ones could not be willed away from them."

Be careful who you use for a prop.

Contrary to the early feminists, Hochul is taking "aggressive action to cement New York state as a safe harbor for those seeking abortion care." The new governor wants pregnant women to know they can come to New York for their abortions. Same as it ever was, essentially.

Hochul is a graduate of the Catholic University of America's Columbus School of Law. The "Columbus" comes from generous funding from the Knights of Columbus, a prominent Catholic group that has been a leader in the pro-life cause. New York has a long, sorry history of Catholic governors who have been advocates of abortion.