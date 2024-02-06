The real pro-life movement

The upcoming Mississippi case that will be heard at the Supreme Court is an opportunity for us as a nation to take a saner look at abortion in America and the alternatives to it. There is freedom in life, whereas abortion offers only death -- to unborn children in the womb, and to any culture that promotes it.

One Saturday morning, pre-COVID, I was standing in the communion line at Old St. Patrick's Cathedral in lower Manhattan. It was one of the monthly Witnesses for Life -- after Mass was celebrated, there was a procession down the block to pray the rosary outside a nearby Planned Parenthood facility. Protesters were gathered outside that day, and they screamed at us as we prayed: "Hey-hey, ho-ho, you don't care if women die."

The ignorant chant was so striking to me because I was standing behind two Sisters of Life, who surrender their lives to God in service of women and children. The Sisters take in struggling pregnant women as family and walk with them for the rest of their lives. I wish more people knew about the Sisters of Life. I wish more people knew about the actual anti-abortion movement. It's not just about defunding Planned Parenthood and undoing Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that made abortion legal in all trimesters of pregnancy. It's about love. Women deserve better than abortion. And their unborn babies certainly do.

In the new issue of National Review, we focus on why it's so important the regime of Roe comes to an end. I wrote in the issue about the radical hospitality of the anti-abortion movement. Among the groups I mention is Students for Life of America, which provides pregnancy support on campuses nationwide. SFLA president Kristan Hawkins recently spoke at Wellesley about preparing for a post-Roe America, and initially her appearance wasn't received well, to put it mildly. But when she finally did get to speak, students were surprised to learn about SFL's Standing with You initiative that makes sure pregnant and parenting college students are not sidelined. So much for not caring about women!